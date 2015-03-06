Updated: Heatwave Warnings, Portland in the 90's, Oregon Coast in 70's

Published 06/03/2015 at 7:01 PM PDT - Updated 06/05/2015 at 4:01 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Some serious summer is on the way, with a nasty heatwave for Portland and some tropical conditions for the often chilly Oregon coast this week. Officials have even added some weather warnings in the last 24 hours.

Look for temps to rise into the 90's in northwest Oregon – including towns like Salem, Silverton, Eugene and Corvallis. The coast will be hitting the lower 70's, if you want to get away from it.

The Portland office of the National Weather Service (NWS) said a low pressure system will start settling to the south on Thursday, which will allow a strong upper level ridge to move into the Pacific Northwest.

“This will cause a transition to much warmer and drier weather for late in the week and this weekend,” the NWS said. “The warmest weather of the year so far is likely this weekend and continuing into Monday. We may start to cool things off as we get into the middle of next week.”

Along the Oregon coast, Friday will be mostly cloudy but with a high near 70. On Saturday and Sunday, the beaches will be mostly sunny with high around 73. Nighttime lows will be about 55 degrees.

On Monday and Tuesday – with Portland and inland Oregon still sweltering – there will be plenty of reasons to play hooky from work. Monday will have a high of 69 degrees and Tuesday in the low 60's, but still plenty of sun.

In Portland, Friday begins a steady creep upwards with a high near 86. Over the weekend, you can count on baking with highs in the mid 90's. Lows at night will be around 60, which won't necessarily allow your house to cool off quite enough.

Monday gets into the lower 90's, while Tuesday will bring some minor relief around 88.

The NWS has added a special weather statement warning about what is the hottest weather of the year, expected to last through Monday. Seeking relief in colder river waters may be a health risk, the NWS said, as they may be too cold.

“Many rivers still have temperatures in the lower to mid 50's, cold enough to cause issues for those trying to swim in these rivers,” the NWS said. “In addition, flows are lower than most years, and this may lead to more injuries from exposed rocks and debris. Fatalities are quite common in area rivers during the beginning of summer-type weather.”

The NWS also cautions the public to stay hydrated and avoid exertion, especially if you're not acclimated to the heat.

