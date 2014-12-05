Oregon Heatwave Update: Coast in 70's, Portland Maybe 90

Published 05/12/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Buster Poindexter never seemed so relevant. This week will be “Hot, Hot, Hot,” as Poindexter sang in the 80's, with Portland and even the north Oregon coast getting into the 80's as well.

Weather reports from the National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland show some uncomfortable temperatures coming for Portland and other valley areas, while most of the coast will allow some respite.

Tuesday through Thursday will be up in the 70's for much of the coast, while Portland will bake in heat nearing 90. Friday shows some drizzle coming into the coast and Portland, with weekend temps much cooler and the skies a bit grayer.

The NWS said an upper level ridge continues to build off the Pacific Northwest coast, while a surface high pressure east of the Cascades is creating air flow from the east, inducing higher temperatures.

The Oregon coast and inland areas have already hit the 70's, the NWS said, and this will continue Tuesday and Wednesday as the overall air mass continues to warm as an upper ridge will reach its peak on Wednesday. Expect the southern Oregon coast to be warmer while the central Oregon coast cooler.

“Ample offshore flow and a warming air mass will enable the north coast to get to around 80,” the NWS said.

The central coast wil likely be in the 60's, considerably cooler than elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Portland and much of the inland northwest Oregon/Willamette Valley will be in the 80's, maybe creeping up to 90 degrees, the NWS said.

General Oregon weather (including Portland) here. Oregon coast weather details here.

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted