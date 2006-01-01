Hummingbirds Showing Soon On Oregon Coast

Published 02/25/2013

(Oregon Coast) - Oregon wildlife officials say there are some beautiful bird sights awaiting the visitor to the Oregon coast. Hummingbirds and common murres are making a bit of splash around the region. (Hummingbird photo about courtesy Wild Bird Shop in Bend)

As salmon berry blossoms start opening up, this will attract lots of the ruous hummingbird. Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said in a recent bulletin that the ruous hummingbird is the earliest spring migrant on the coast, coaxed in by this food source.

“This bird nests further north than any other hummingbird,” ODFW said.

They winter in wooded areas in the Mexico state of Guerrero. Then, they travel more than 2,000 miles – a prodigious journey for a bird weighing only three or four grams.

The birs will often stay in one spot for considerable time and frequently aggressively take over and defend feeding locations. They will chase away resident Anna’s humming birds.

ODFS said Common murres start staging where thousands gather together to re-establish pair bonds and find nesting sites. Between 8,000 and 9,000 murres gather around Yaquina Head – in Newport - most years.

At right, a Common murre being rehabilitated at Oregon Coast Aquarium.

Yaquina Head, Newport

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST WHALE STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted