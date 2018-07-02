Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Haystack Awareness Program Begins Season at N. Oregon Coast's Cannon Beach

Published 02/07/2018
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The Haystack Rock Awareness Program (HRAP) on the north Oregon coast is gearing up for its 33rd season of informing and entertaining just below the famed Cannon Beach landmark. Plenty of low tides happen February 9 through the end of October, and that's where and when you'll find HRAP volunteers assisting visitors in the wonders of discovery.

The complete beach schedule can be found on the City of Cannon Beach website, under the Haystack Rock Awareness Program.

Having educated over one million visitors and thousands of students over those years, the program’s mission is to “protect, through education, the intertidal and bird ecology of the Marine Garden and National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock.”

HRAP Rocky Shore Environmental Interpreters will be on the beach during daily low tides to educate visitors at Haystack Rock about biodiversity found both on and around the rock. It's a completely free public education program that changes as the seasons change - with the arrival and departure of various animals to the area.

“We will offer bird scopes, aquaria stations, an interactive visitor table with a microscope, and many other fun and exciting educational opportunities,” said HRAP communications director Kari Henningsgaard.

This season they will be offering returning favorites as well as all new special events, educational classes and workshops for kids and adults.

The popular ‘Discover Haystack Rock’ events run May through November. New additions include more completely free beach events, and some different in-depth classes that will be offered on and off the beach at $35 per person. The week-long Day Camps for kids will run during the summer months.

“This year we are partnering with the Cannon Beach Arts Academy, and together are offering workshops that integrate conservation and art,” Henningsgaard said. “Don’t miss the puffins when they return in April and come out for the Twelve Days of Earth Day, April 11th - 22nd.”

HRAP will again offer paid private guided tours, and free guided tidepool tours are available to the public most Saturdays. Tickets for paid events and camps can be purchased online through Eventbrite. All scheduled events can be found on our website and Facebook page. All activities are weather permitting and subject to change: you'll want to follow them on Facebook to stay up to date. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

More info: Melissa Keyser, Haystack Rock Awareness Program Coordinator at 503-436-8060 or email hrap@ci.cannon-beach.or.us.

