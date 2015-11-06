Cannon Beach's Haystack Awareness Program: N. Oregon Coast Schedule

Updated Weekly

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - Cannon Beach's Haystack Awareness Program (HRAP) is known for a variety of things. Its most public face is when volunteers are on the beach at the Cannon Beach landmark formation helping visitors find all the interesting natural stuff. But its larger purpose is a program of stewardship and environmental education where the primary mission is protest the area. These marine gardens are packed full of a closely-entwined bird ecology and a intertidal habitat which require a kind of constant monitoring and vigilance.

The HRAP beach schedule varies greatly and is highly dependent on weather that permits volunteers to be out on the beaches – and it must coincide with low tides. The program means volunteers are at the rocks to help you find and see the myriad of tide pool wonders. Interpreters and staff are trained to assist you in that regard. They post interpretive signs, hand out educational brochures, and sometimes provide bird stations with spotting scopes and maybe even display tanks and microscopes.

The protection aspect of the HRAP focuses on keeping the intertidal zone of Haystack Rock safe from harm, even if untended. They do this by posting various signs and keeping the public informed through their questions.

Another aspect of the beach that comes up which the HRAP wishes to address is when someone finds and injured animal or bird. Officials everywhere on the Oregon coast urge to not touch any such animal or bird. The most poignant example is baby seals, which are only resting on the beaches and not stranded or in need of human help. You can actually harm the little creature's existence as their mothers may get spooked by the human scent attached to a seal if it is touched.

Many animals lying on the beaches, whether or not in obvious signs of distress, need to be left alone. You can actually catch a nasty disease from handling such an animal. Call local authorities if you spot some critter stranded on the beach.

The Haystack Awareness Program started in 1985, and has since then educated and inspired thousands upon thousands of visitors to the north Oregon coast to learn and even continue learning about the natural resources of this special place in Cannon Beach. The program has also assisted many in the past to appreciate the natural side of their own areas at home.

See updated news about the Haystack Awareness Program here, as well as posts and updates from the Friends of Haystack Rock Facebook page.

Updates and More Schedule from the Haystack Awareness Program

Haystack Rock Awareness Program takes care of Cannon Beach icon
29 Jul 2015 at 3:30pm
That means Haystack Rock has a problem: too many people loving it to death. Enter the Haystack Ro...
Historic Photos of the Week: Haystack Rock
27 Aug 2016 at 9:02pm
The stewards of the rock are the Haystack Rock Awareness Program and the Friends of Haystack Rock...
How does a warm ocean affect salmon?
5 Nov 2015 at 7:00pm
Cannon Beach ? Friends of Haystack Rock Awareness Program announces its next World of Haystack Ro...
Surprising Creatures of N. Oregon Coast's Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach
2 Jan 2016 at 12:33pm
(Photo above: a puffin in Cannon Beach, courtesy Seaside Aquarium). The Friends of Haystack Rock ...
Black Oystercatcher monitoring training
5 May 2016 at 2:12am
Shorebirds, tide pools, and science on the schedule this Friday! Join the Audubon Society of Port...
Oregon Coast for Kids: Seaside and Cannon Beach
16 Jun 2013 at 10:00am
The Friends of Haystack Rock, through its Haystack Rock Awareness Program, staff the area around ...

Following Haystack Awareness on FB


Alan Rammer, renowned marine educator, will be presenting tomorrow night at t...
by Friends of Haystack Rock
10 Mar 2015 at 12:24pm
Alan Rammer, renowned marine educator, will be presenting tomorrow night at the Cannon Beach Libr...
Check out the new Haystack Rock Awareness Program Blog! http://hrapnatureblog...
by Friends of Haystack Rock
4 Mar 2015 at 9:35am
Check out the new Haystack Rock Awareness Program Blog!
http://hrapnatureblog.blogspot.com/


by Friends of Haystack Rock
17 Feb 2015 at 5:20pm

February Newsletter Creature Feature: Sea Turtle (Olive Ridley) See post bel...
by Friends of Haystack Rock
12 Feb 2015 at 9:51am
February Newsletter Creature Feature: Sea Turtle (Olive Ridley)
See post below for archived news...
http://archive.constantcontact.com/fs190/1106579332460/archive/1119863601676....
by Friends of Haystack Rock
12 Feb 2015 at 9:43am
http://archive.constantcontact.com/fs190/1106579332460/archive/1119863601676.html


archive.constant...

