|
North Coast Resumes Haystack Lecture Series with Fascinating Lineup
Published
11/08/2012
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The Friends of Haystack Rock and the Cannon Beach Library are again presenting their sixth season of the World of Haystack Rock Lecture series, a staple of fascinating facts every year on the north Oregon coast.
The speakers for this free series of talks graciously volunteer their time and talents in marine and local conservation related subjects. The popular series has served to educate and inspire locals, visitors, and Haystack Rock Awareness Program staff members and volunteers during the winter and early spring off season months. Expanding public outreach activities is an important function of the Friends of Haystack Rock.
They happen in the first week of every month through April. Each goes 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library. 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach. 503-436-1391. The coming lineup includes:
Thursday, December 6. Laura Todd, US Fish & Wildlife Service, Newport talks on “Western Snowy Plover Recovery: An Oregon Story of Collaboration & Success."
Thursday, January 3. Tom Wilson, National Park Interpretive Ranger and Retired Astoria Elementary School Teacher, will talk on "Elk, Salt and "a Monstrous Fish" - Lewis and Clark's Winter on the Oregon Coast."
Thursday, February 7. Charlie Plybon, Oregon Field Manager for Surfrider Foundation, will talk on “A Rising Tide: Responding to Marine Debris in Oregon."
Thursday, March 7. Patrick Corcoran, Hazards Outreach Specialist Oregon State University & Oregon Sea Grant shows up to lecture. He will give a talk on “Living on the Edge: Adapting to coastal erosion and shoreline change.”
The final one happens on Thursday, April 4. Rebecca Harver, Hatfield Marine Science Center Volunteer Coordinator & Marine Educator, will talk about "Octopuses on the Oregon Coast: in the wild and in captivity."
Find more about Cannon Beach lodging and dining below.
More About Cannon Beach Lodging.....
More About Cannon Beach Dining.....
Most Recent from Cannon Beach
|
[CaRP] Can't open remote newsfeed [404].
Cannon Beach, Oregon Virtual Tour, Beaches Blog - on the Oregon Coast, Arch ...
Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Arch Cape, on the Oregon Coast: downtown Cannon Beach, natural attractions, beaches, all in a detailed tour with dozens of Oregon coast pictures, visitor information, landmarks
Fun and Odd Coastal Science: Phenomenon of Ocean Burps - Cannon Beach Virtual...
Beachcombers around Cannon Beach may spot a brownish mass of wood and grassy matter from afar, but up close is a small treasure chest of natural oddities
Recent Pleasures of Cannon Beach, Oregon: Wowing Photos
That last run of summer that brought tons of warm weather deep into October carried with it some extraordinary sights around Cannon Beach
What a Difference Seasons Make on Oregon Coast, Hug Point
It could well be the poster child for Oregon coast geologic oddities.
N. Coast Time Lapse: Manzanita, Wheeler, Cannon Beach, Seaside
The latest video experiment from Oregon Coast Beach Connection shows some fascinating things happening with the scenery that we see everyday
Indian Beach (and Goonies Rock)
Ecola State Park, lighthouse, surfer beach, mysterious lighthouse, more
Virtual Tour of Cannon Beach: Viewpoints of Ecola State Park: Tillamook Head ...
Nicknamed "Terrible Tilly," the lighthouse can best be seen from Ecola State Park's viewpoints on its southern end
Northern Cannon Beach, Views of Chapman Point
Occasionally, the tide is low enough to wander into Crescent Beach, where you'll find some intriguing sandstone rock structures
Cannon Beach Downtown Second Street View, Ecola Creek
At the end of Second Street, in the heart of Cannon Beach's downtown, the street gives way to this pretty viewpoint and access to the beach
Cannon Beach Midtown - Haystack Rock Landmark
Head into ?midtown? Cannon Beach and you?ll find the most commonly used access to these remarkable seastacks; geology of Haystack Rock
Hug Point Tour: geology, waterfalls, history
A waterfall, several sea caves and a raised, grotto-like tide pool
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|