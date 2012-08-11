North Coast Resumes Haystack Lecture Series with Fascinating Lineup

Published 11/08/2012

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - The Friends of Haystack Rock and the Cannon Beach Library are again presenting their sixth season of the World of Haystack Rock Lecture series, a staple of fascinating facts every year on the north Oregon coast.

The speakers for this free series of talks graciously volunteer their time and talents in marine and local conservation related subjects. The popular series has served to educate and inspire locals, visitors, and Haystack Rock Awareness Program staff members and volunteers during the winter and early spring off season months. Expanding public outreach activities is an important function of the Friends of Haystack Rock.

They happen in the first week of every month through April. Each goes 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cannon Beach Library. 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach. 503-436-1391. The coming lineup includes:

Thursday, December 6. Laura Todd, US Fish & Wildlife Service, Newport talks on “Western Snowy Plover Recovery: An Oregon Story of Collaboration & Success."

Thursday, January 3. Tom Wilson, National Park Interpretive Ranger and Retired Astoria Elementary School Teacher, will talk on "Elk, Salt and "a Monstrous Fish" - Lewis and Clark's Winter on the Oregon Coast."

Thursday, February 7. Charlie Plybon, Oregon Field Manager for Surfrider Foundation, will talk on “A Rising Tide: Responding to Marine Debris in Oregon."

Thursday, March 7. Patrick Corcoran, Hazards Outreach Specialist Oregon State University & Oregon Sea Grant shows up to lecture. He will give a talk on “Living on the Edge: Adapting to coastal erosion and shoreline change.”

The final one happens on Thursday, April 4. Rebecca Harver, Hatfield Marine Science Center Volunteer Coordinator & Marine Educator, will talk about "Octopuses on the Oregon Coast: in the wild and in captivity."

