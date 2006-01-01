Fab Lecture Series Begins on N. Oregon Coast

Published 10/29/2014

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Yet another winter and spring of engaging science and recreation lecutures begins this coming month with the Friends of Haystack Lecture series. Each are free and they all happen at the Cannon Beach Community Center in downtown Cannon Beach, Oregon. The talks generally center on one kind of wildlife or another, but some delve into climatic changes that can be expected on the Oregon coast and other elements marine science.

Matt Love

Local writer and publisher Matt Love will be the first presenter on November 12, with a talk entitled "One Writer's Muse: The Oregon Coast.”

In the last ten years, Matt Love has written six books directly inspired by stories originating on the Oregon coast. Ranging from the unique legacy of the state's publicly owned beaches to rain to Sometimes a Great Notion (the movie) to caretaking a wildlife refuge to the Yaquina Bay Bridge, these topics fueled his passion to write. Join Matt as he shares the story of how he approached these topics and started his own publishing company to distribute them in an interactive multi-media presentation.

Love lives in Astoria, Oregon and is the publisher of Nestucca Spit Press. He’s the author/editor of 12 books about Oregon. In 2009, Love won the Oregon Literary Arts’ Stewart H. Holbrook Literary Legacy Award for his contributions to Oregon history and literature. His latest book is Rose City Heist. His website is www.nestuccaspitpress.com

The schedule of talks for the rest of 2014-2015 season will be held at the Cannon Beach Library 131Norrth Hemlock, Cannon Beach, Oregon. Here is a preview of the coming months' attractions:

On December 10, the subject is from Jumbo Squid to Ancient Rockfish: How Scientists & Citizens Conserve our Coastal Resources, presented by Selina Heppell, an associate professor at OSU's Fisheries & Wildlife.

January 14 brings the Oregon manager for the Surfrider Foundation up to the north Oregon coast. Charlie Plybon addresses the changes happening in sea levels along this coastline and what the impact could be.

February 11 hosts Cameron La Follette, Executive Director of Oregon Coast Alliance. Her talk is entitled “Land, Forest, Waters: Activism to Protect the Oregon Coast.”

In the spring, on March 11, it's Alan Rammer, Retired Marine Educator/Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife. He will discuss educating diverse kinds of audience on the marine ecosystem in this area.

Famed bird expert, wildlife artist, biologist and author Ram Papish shows up on April 8 to talk about the birds of the Falkland Islands.

For more information on the series and the Haystack Awareness Program see here. 503.436.1581

