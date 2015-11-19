N. Oregon Coast Holiday Preview: Cannon Beach Rocks the Season

Published 11/19/2015 at 3:55 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – On this part of the north Oregon coast, in the quiet burgh of Cannon Beach, gone is the rush of the commercial shopping season. Instead, you can opt for a respite from the crowds with a small town holiday experience it calls Haystack Holidays. Beginning in mid-November, the community plays host to a series of holiday events designed to put visitors in the holiday spirit and, when your shopping is done, you can enjoy the spectacular Oregon coast during a season like no other.

The picturesque community of Cannon Beach lights up with downtown holiday lighting displays as shops and galleries offer abundant and unique gift shopping opportunities. Cannon Beach’s main shopping area is confined to a small, walkable downtown area, offering an enjoyable shopping experience for the holiday season. Local store owners offer hand-selected merchandise you’re not likely to find in a typical shopping mall. Locally made products are featured at businesses that offer everything from wine or cheese to vodka or candy, while Cannon Beach art galleries feature the work of several local artists.

Cannon Beach specialty stores range from apparel and locally artisan-made jewelry to home décor and outdoor gear for the Northwest lifestyle. With shops featuring wine, pet accessories, toys and jewelry, Cannon Beach offers something for everyone on your list.

Visitors can also get in the holiday spirit with a series of events starting in mid-November. They can add something special to their holiday season with events ranging from live theater performances of Once Upon a Mattress to a holiday concert featuring The Trail Band or Mimosa Madness, Cannon Beach’s alternative to Black Friday.

Some of the events to look forward to include the local theater production of Once Upon a Mattress, with performances, November 13 - December 20. The Coaster Theatre features an interesting take on the Princess and Pea.

Mimosa Madness hits on November 27. Stores in downtown Cannon Beach offer up their spin on Black Friday with special sales and adult beverages, 8-11am.

Cannon Beach in Lights, from November 27 - December 18, is where local residents and businesses compete for votes with holiday trim and twinkle lights.

The Holiday Wreath Making takes place November 28 and December 5. Fun instructions, music and refreshments will be provided at the Chamber of Commerce, 11 am – 3 pm.

December 5 is the Holiday Tea. Cozy up to home baked cookies and tea at the Cannon Beach Library, The Lamp Lighting Ceremony is also on December 5, where you can share a beloved Cannon Beach holiday tradition in Sandpiper Square at 4 pm. That night, at 7 p.m., there is the Cannon Beach Chorus Christmas Concert, full of beautifully-sung holiday favorites at Cannon Beach Community Church.

Get you pictures with Santa on December 12; hang out with old Saint Nick at the Chamber of Commerce, 1 – 4 pm. Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

The Holiday Concert with The Trail Band happens on December 30, just before the year ends. The Coaster Theatre hosts the energetic eight-piece ensemble at 7 pm. For information on these events, call the Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce at (503) 436-2623 or visit: www.cannonbeach.org. More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.

















