Surprising Creatures of N. Oregon Coast's Haystack Rock, Cannon Beach

Published 01/03/2016 at 4:33 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Cannon Beach, Oregon) - A special event on the north Oregon coast will take a close look at the amazing birds of Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock, with a talk given on January 13, entitled “A Sanctuary for Oregon’s Seabirds.” (Photo above: a puffin in Cannon Beach, courtesy Seaside Aquarium).

The Friends of Haystack Rock and its Haystack Rock Awareness Program are putting on the event at the Cannon Beach Library. This Wednesday lecture is given by Joshua Saranpaa of the Wildlife Center of the North Coast (WCNC).

Saranpaa will look at descriptions of wildlife rehabilitation and what the WNCN's mission is, along with the natural history of the ambassador birds. He'll also examine the common threats to these species, such as plastic pollution, fishing line, warming ocean conditions, extreme predation, etc.

Saranpaa will briefly explain the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, and also cover the “Who and What” of the WCNC. The natural history and threats of each of the ambassadors will be described. At the end of the talk, the audience will be able to get a closer look at the birds and the other display items. There will be time for Q&A.

Among the birds you'll find out about are the Northern Fulmar, Rhinoceros Auklet, Common Murre (2), Double crested Cormorant, and a special non-seabird called American Kestrel Falcon – which are native to the area.

Saranpaa recently took over the reins of the WCNC when longtime director Sharnelle Fee passed away.

At 23 years old, he's been a volunteer there since he was 16 years old.

Two years after involved with the wildlife center, he obtained his Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Rehabilitator’s Permit. He's also a third generation Astorian, graduating from Astoria High School in 2010.

“After I graduated, I went to Clatsop Community College to pursue a degree,” Saranpaa said. “In my first year of college, I met my wife and ended up dropping out to get a full-time job. A few years later, I left my full-time job to go back to CCC for a term. When I finished that term, I came back to the WCNC, and got pulled back in. A year later, after a series of unfortunate events, I became the director of WCNC.”

The activities of the Haystack Awareness Program are performed in cooperation with the City of Cannon Beach, promoting the preservation and protection of the intertidal life and birds that inhabit the Marine Garden and the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge at Haystack Rock.

Haystack Rock Awareness Program is celebrating 30 years of educating and protecting the marine environs surrounding Haystack Rock, including the Oregon Island National Wildlife Refuge, Oregon State Marine Garden and State Park.

The Library Lecture Series is held the second Wednesday of each month, November to April at 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. Cannon Beach Library, 131 N. Hemlock St, Cannon Beach. Call 503.739.1905 for more information. Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

The schedule of the remaining talks for the 2015-2016 season are:

Wednesday, February 10, Dr. Debbie Duffield, Oregon State University – a talk entitled “Marine Mammals, the Marine Mammal Stranding Network and Marine Reserves."

Wednesday, March 9, Mike Patterson, Ecological Consultant, Biologist & Retired Teacher, Astoria High School. His talk is on "Birds of the Pacific Northwest."

Wednesday, April 13, it's Neal Maine, Biologist, Educator, Wildlife Photographer. His talk is on "It's Not Just A Beach: Rethinking the Beaches." More about Cannon Beach below and at the Cannon Beach Virtual Tour, Map.















