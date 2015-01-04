Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Oregon Coast's Hatfield Science Center Turns 50, Celebrates in April

Published 04/01/2015

(Newport, Oregon) – An Oregon coast landmark turns 50.

OSU's Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport puts its many layers of research on full display on April 11 with the annual Marine Science Day – which also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the facility. This open house of scientific fun features interactive exhibits and family-friendly activities presented by HMSC’s marine scientists and educators from Oregon State University and six government agency partners. Special 50th anniversary exhibits will highlight HMSC history and look to the future with OSU’s Marine Studies Initiative.

It may be 50 years old, but there's always something new to discover at the Oregon coast's most dynamic Marine Science campus. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During the whole day, special exhibits will feature the history of the Mark O. Hatfield Marine Science Center.

The open house has interactive research exhibits that will feature larval fish ecology, bioacoustics of whales, volcanoes and deep ocean vents, and oceanographic tools. Activities for children and families will be hosted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Oregon Sea Grant.

Get behind-the-scenes for a peek at the cutting-edge research, education and outreach in marine sciences that makes this laboratory unique.

OSU and government agency partners will have interactive displays for you to explore, including touch pools with ODFW’s Shellfish Program, building Cartesian divers and secchi disks with Seagrant’s Marine Education Program, and building wind energy devices with STEM Hub and more. See your voice on a spectrogram with OSU’s Acoustics Group. Become a citizen scientist and learn how to monitor sea star wasting disease with one state agency.

Isolate DNA from strawberries with the Fisheries Genetics Group. Take a tour with Dr. Tim Miller-Morgan and learn about animal husbandry and the Aquarium Science Program from Oregon Coast Community College.

You might even see live whales. Take in a presentation by Oregon Coast Aquarium on seals and sea lions, learn about how the Hatfield takes care of fish.

Most Marine Science Day exhibits and activities will be indoors, although visitors are advised to dress for the weather as portions of tours, paths between buildings and some exhibits that will be outdoors.

Marine Science Day is free, with suggested donation. For more information, see hmsc.oregonstate.edu/marinescienceday. For accommodation requests related to a disability, or for other questions, email maryann.bozza@oregonstate.edu or call 541-867-0234. The OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center is located at 2030 SE Marine Science Drive in Newport, Oregon.

Full schedule:

11 am and 2 pm: Pumped up for Pinnipeds. Learn all about sea lions and other pinnipeds in this fun-filled and dynamic presentation. Presented by the Oregon Coast Aquarium for the youngest visitors and anyone who would like to learn more about these fascinating animals.

1 pm: Octopus Feeding. See the famous octopus every generation remembers from the last 50 years of visiting the Oregon coast.

3 pm – 4 pm: Buy a Fish, Save a Tree: Fish health management and sustainable ornamental fisheries on the Rio Negro.

A presentation by Dr. Tim Miller-Morgan, Veterinarian and Lead, Aquatic Helath Program, Oregon Sea Grant and College of Veterinary Medicine, Oregon State University

Detailed information from various groups:

Acoustics Group: interactive “see your voice on a spectrogram” along with a large hydrophone and subwoofers to hear the sounds in the ocean.

Earth-Ocean Interactions Program: showing video of submarine volcanoes and hydrothermal vents.

Cowen-Sponaugle Lab: displaying plankton under microscopes as well as the Plankton Portal on computers.

Fisheries Genetics Group: isolate DNA from strawberries, tour their genetics lab. Marine Mammal Institute identify whales using binoculars.

Marine Geology Repository: display of deep sea ocean sediment cores.

Molluscan Broodstock Program: displaying oysters and seaweed along with other aquaculture activities. ODFW’s Shellfish Program: touch pools with live specimens to explore.

PISCO (Partnership for Interdisciplinary Studies of World Oceans) will be showing stages and examples of sea star wasting disease and sharing information with the public about doing citizen science to help with monitoring.

The Seabird Oceanography Lab will demonstrate seabird satellite tracking, banding, acoustic colony monitoring, and ‘grubbing’.

Seagrant Marine Education Programs will be building Cartesian divers and secchi disks with kids while STEM Hub helps them build wind energy devices.

Tour the ‘West Wing’ with Dr. Tim Miller-Morgan and get a ‘behind-the-scenes’ look at HMSC’s animal husbandry and OCCC’s Aquarium Science Program.

