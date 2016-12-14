Hatfield Marine Science Center, Facts, News, Events, Web Cams and Article Archives

|
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
Oregon Coast Scientist Uses New Tech - and Poop - to Study Whales
A variety of cutting-edge machines are used by Newport's Hatfield
Oregon Coast Event Examines Debris Boats and Their Invasive Species
On Tuesday, May 17, Hatfield researcher John Chapman gives a talk with background information on this phenomenon. Florence events
International Migratory Bird Day Celebrated on Central Oregon Coast
On Saturday, May 14, much of one central Oregon coast town will be reveling in the celebrations of International Migratory Bird Day. Newport events. Hatfield Marine Science Center
Marine Science Day This Weekend at Central Oregon Coast's Hatfield
Hatfield Marine Science Center opens its doors to a behind-the-scenes look at its inner workings this Saturday, April 9. Newport events
Central Oregon Coast Fossil Fest a (Wooly) Mammoth Good Time
It's the 15th Annual Fossil Fest at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport on Saturday, February 13
A Very Alien Oregon Coast Resident: the Basket Star
One stunning creature lurking off the waters of the Oregon coast you'll never see: the Basket star. Science. Seaside Aquarium, Hatfield Marine Science Center
New Octopus and Science/Beer Events on Central Oregon Coast
Two big science events are coming in association with Newport's Hatfield Marine Science Center - one that includes beer. Newport events
Oregon Coast Scientists Worry About Some Gray Whale Populations
They say one segment of the gray whale population in the Pacific Ocean is not doing well. Hatfield Marine Science Center
Startling Stuff from Deep Sea at Live Oregon Coast Event
December 12, the Hatfield in Newport will host a realtime Skype session with the researchers of the R/V Falkor. Newport events
Why This N. Oregon Coast Spot Has So Many Sand Dollars, Brown Waves, Clams
One chunk of the north Oregon coast is known for three very unique situations. Science, Hatfield, Seaside Aquarium
Scientists Study Why Some Whales Don't Leave Oregon Coast
There are some 200 so-called resident whales who linger here, out of the 20,000 in migration. Hatfield Marine Science Center, Depoe Bay
Oregon Coast's Hatfield Celebrates 50 Years of Cutting Edge Research, Cool Oc...
Hatfield Marine Science Center is the real powerhouse of oceanic research and landmark discoveries for the region. Newport events
Oregon Coast's Hatfield Marine Science Center to Expand
The new building will conduct research on marine-related issues, from rising sea levels and ocean acidification to sustainable fisheries and economic stability
|
Researchers capture eerie call from far depths of the ocean
22 Dec 2016 at 8:08am
