Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

 

Oregon Moon Halo Tonight: A Prediction of Weather for Coast, Portland

Published 02/20/2013

moon halo portland

(Portland, Oregon) – A multicolored ring around the moon has been showing up in the Portland area and possibly on the Oregon coast tonight, which is a pretty and engaging sight all its own. Called a moon halo, it often tells you about an incoming weather system that is on the chilly side – and it is holding true to its propensity for weather prophecy.

A moon halo can be a whitish ring around the moon, sometimes in a huge circle taking up much of the sky, and other times in can be a kind of roundish rainbow.

But tonight's moon halo was more of a multicolored occurrence, often changing shape and fading in and out as clouds varied in thickness.

This, according to scientists, means rain or snow are coming soon, and moon halos are often the forerunners of storm clouds right behind. Indeed that is the case now as a series of wet and cold weather systems are coming in, bringing some snow to the Cascades.

Moon halos are made of tiny ice crystals that have clung together some 20,000 feet above the ground, usually in the form of thin, wispy clouds. They are thin enough that they often can't be seen at night.

The crystals bend the light from the moon at an angle of 22 degrees.

The halos can have a rainbow quality. Red will be on the inside and blue on the outside, although not always.

Indeed, rain and cold are coming.

There were a series of weather alerts posted by the NWS earlier this week, but that has since changed. The outlook doesn't appear to hold any snow for the roadways of the Oregon coast range or the higher elevations of Portland anymore.

Rain is expected later tonight and through Thursday, with some sizable winds up to 22 mph – in the Portland area. Lows on Thursday will get down 37 degrees.

For the Oregon coast range, snow levels will get down to 2,000 feet, which will not affect the highways at all as the highest point for the road is 1800 feet. But the mountain peaks will get as much as two inches of snow and later plenty of rain.

The one report from Depoe Bay received by Oregon Coast Beach Connection about 8 p.m. indicated no moon halo there, and in fact the skies were clear and full of stars.

More previous photos of the moon and different halos from Portland and the Oregon coast below.

Moon halo at Depoe Bay.

More about Oregon Coast Science

 

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Beautifully wooded natural setting at quiet south end of Cannon Beach. Great during winter storms with a new book by the fireplace – or when the sun is out for family fun and beach strolling. Handsome beach cottage-style architecture. Lush flowering gardens and naturalized courtyard pond. Warm, inviting guest rooms. Continental buffet breakfast. Warm Cookies. Family and Pet Friendly. Welcome gifts. Smoke-free. Complimentary Wireless Connectivity. Wine and book signing events.

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Meteor Showers, Planets, King Tides and Rare Supermoon for Oregon, Coast
Meteor shower right now, some fun planet gazing and an especially bright and close Supermoon
A Tricky Moon for Beaches and Equinox Celebrations near Oregon Coast
Harvest Moon, two star parties this Saturday, and the autumnal equinox
Full Sturgeon Moon Tonight for Oregon Coast - Still Some Meteors
Meanwhile, there are still some shooting stars from the Perseids to look for
Summer Solstice Includes a Moon Rarity for Portland, Oregon, the Coast
It's not only the longest day of the year, but it's the official start of summer
Really Big Surf and Skies for Oregon Coast This Week
Stormy waves, agates, a Christmas full moon and beach treasures. Science, weather
Oregon, Coastal Astronomy: Xmas Moon, Meteors, Holiday Asteroid Flyby
An asteroid zooms close and a full moon on Christmas; Geminids right now
Two Oregon Coast Spots That Ooze Mesmerizing History
ne features remnants of all kinds of wars, while another was known as the Honeymoon Capitol of the World. Nye Beach, Iredale, kids
Rare Planet Trio, Supermoon Tonight for Oregon, Portland, Oregon Coast
Another Supermoon happens tonight, and a rare planetary alignment is taking place tomorrow
Supermoon, Super Cool Planets Above Oregon Coast, Portland
Mercury, Mars and Venus are putting on quite the dance in the morning skies, while another Supermoon comes this way late in the month
Eclipse, Reddish Super Moon Above Portland, Oregon, the Coast
A Super Moon (which also brings a super red and orange moon), a lunar eclipse, and the autumnal equinox
Wondrous and Esoteric Moon Moments Above Oregon Coast
Some of it is science. Some of it is just pure scenery
It Really is a Blue Moon for Oregon, Portland, Coast
The moon was already full on July 2, and this month we get a double dose as it happens again on July 31
Oregon Coast Science: How Tides Work, How They Push Moon Away
The answer goes deeper than you'd imagine and farther out into space, too
Aurora Lights and Blue Moon for Inland Oregon, Portland, Coast; Video
Two blue moons this month and the distinct possibility of northern lights visible this far south
Total Lunar Eclipse for Portland, Oregon, the Coast - Brings Religious Holiday
Portland, the Oregon coast and much of the rest of the state will get to see it: a total eclipse of the moon on April 4, in the wee hours. Science, kids
Time Lapse: Lunar Eclipse Above Oregon a Rousing Success
By all accounts, this morning's lunar eclipse and blood moon was a rousing success all throughout the state: from inland to the Oregon coast. Yachats events
Another Super Moon for Oregon, Portland, Coast - Also Eclipse
Another super moon is headed for the skies above Portland, the Oregon coast and the rest of the state; lunar eclipse next month
Supermoon and Meteors Headed for Oregon, the Coast
The early part of next week brings a double whammy of stunning sights in the night skies, with another Super Moon and the Perseid meteor showers

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches

 