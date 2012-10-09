Special Dinner Cruise on Oregon Coast Benefits Habitats

Published 09/10/2012

(Newport, Oregon) – You can help support restoration and conservation efforts on the central Oregon coast and have a great time on a boat with a Yaquina River dinner cruise for the MidCoast Watersheds Council on Sunday, September 16 from 5 – 7 p.m.

The benefit boat tour and dinner is put on by the MidCoast Watersheds Council in Newport. Diners will cruise up Yaquina Bay with Marine Discovery Tours, enjoying dinner and a drink, catered by Newport’s La Maison Restaurant. Enjoy a fabulous dinner, drinks, and dessert while seeing wildlife and our projects in the lower Yaquina estuary.

The MidCoast Watersheds Council is a Newport-based non-profit group dedicated to improving salmon habitat, wetlands and marshes, and protecting water quality. In its 15 years of work, the Watersheds Council has brought $9 million into the economy, supporting local labor and contracts that have put projects "on the ground". These projects help salmon migrate to and from their spawning grounds, make it safely through the winter, improve water quality, and conserve and restore important river and estuary habitat.

Tickets are $75 per person before September 12th and $85 afterwards. They are available for purchase at the MidCoast Watersheds Council office, 23 N Coast Highway in Newport (next to JC Thriftway), 541-265-9195, or through the secure website at www.midcoastwatershedscouncil.org.

For more information or menu contact Lisa Mulcahy at 541-264-0572 or yaquinawatershedcouncil@gmail.com.

