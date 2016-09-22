Cajoling Gypsy Jazz, Django-Style, Comes to Central Oregon Coast

Published 09/22/2016 at 5:21 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Call it spicy. Call it unusual. Call it passionate and cajoling. All are likely true to encapsulate one exotic form of music coming to the central Oregon coast this next week: a hefty dose of gypsy jazz, a la Django Reinhardt. It arrives in the form of Rhythm Future Quartet, which plays the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Wednesday, September 28.

For some, it don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that gypsy violin, a driving bass and at least two guitars, one for lead and one for rhythm. Mandolins and accordions are acceptable, but drums – or any form of non-guitar percussion – are completely unnecessary.

Such is the legacy of Django (whose name inspired a legendary record chain in Oregon for a couple of decades). The Rhythm Future Quartet, a young and talented acoustic jazz quintet, brings that to town in full force. Tickets for the show, held in the LCCC auditorium at 540 NE Hwy. 101, are on sale now at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org.

The RFQ has a straightforward agenda: to keep the spirit of gypsy jazz alive and expanding in today’s musical universe. The band, named for a Django Reinhardt tune, offers up a newly-minted sound that is influenced by the classic Hot Club of France, yet wholly contemporary.

Led by violinist Jason Anick and guitarist Olli Soikkeli, the quartet performs dynamic and lyrical arrangements of both gypsy jazz standards and original compositions. With Max O’Rourke on second guitar and Greg Loughman on bass.

Award-winning composer Anick is one of the youngest professors at the esteemed Berklee College of Music in Boston. He's even shared the stage with Stevie Wonder. O’Rourke was the winner of the 2015 Saga Award from DjangoFest Northwest, and at the age of 19 has already toured and recorded with many of the top American gypsy jazz musicians. Loughman is a famed bassist in the Boston area and has been heard with luminaries such as Sheila Jordan, Curtis Fuller and George Garzone.

The show will provide an engaging new vibe for the central Oregon coast, open to locals and visitors alike.

Doors in the LCCC auditorium will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m. Volunteers will be selling Northwest beers and wines along with cookies and brownies, and Mountain Man nuts and snacks, all to benefit the nonprofit LCCC.

Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 at the door, with a $2 discount for current LCCC members. Youth ages 18 and under will be admitted free. To reserve, click the “Buy Tickets Now” button at lincolncity-culturalcenter.org, or call 541-994-9994.

The local, donor-supported nonprofit LCCC is located at the corner of NE Sixth St. and Hwy. 101 in downtown Lincoln City. It features 17,000 square feet of creativity and community, including classes in ceramics, mosaics, textiles, dance, Zumba and yoga, and visual art exhibits in the P.J. Chessman Gallery. To sign up for the monthly calendar of events, head to lincolncity-culturalcenter.org (the sign up form is on the right of the home page). More about Lincoln City below: Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour





















More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted