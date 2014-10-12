Gusts to 90 mph for Oregon Coast; 60 for Portland, Valley

Published 12/10/2014

(Oregon Coast) – Just as things are calming down around much of Oregon, the big storm will swoop in around the state. Gusts as high as 90 mph are possible on the beaches, but even Portland could get slapped around with gusts around 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The latest update from the NWS reports a high wind warning in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday night for the Oregon coast and south Washington coast. Gusts from the south from 75 to 85 mph are possible in some of the towns, while exposed beaches and headlands may get around 90 mph.

These are Category 1 hurricane numbers.

Winds will rapidly increase in the late afternoon along the central coast, but the north coast could get hit earlier.

Another high surf advisory will start at 4 a.m. overnight and linger until late Thursday, with some incredible swells clocking in at 25 to 30 feet high.

"Swells of this magnitude will produce hazardous surf conditions with breakers around 20 feet," the NWS said in its bulletin.

A high wind warning is also in effect for Portland, the lower Columbia Valley and Willamette Valley towns like Corvallis, Eugene, Salem, McMinnville and more. Lasting until 10 p.m. on Thursday, the NWS said winds 25 to 35 are likely, with gusts up to 60 mph in the afternoon.

This may cause significant tree and power line damage, the NWS said.

