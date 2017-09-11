Oregon Coast Guided Walks, Science and History Events This Month

Published 11/09/2017 at 3:17 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff





(Oregon Coast) – Get back to nature and get downright historical this month on the Oregon coast, as two separate towns do just that with distinctive flair. Up on the north coast, Seaside will look into its past in a special event at another historical landmark north of town, while Newport will feature two outstanding events covering science and nature. (Above: Siletz River marshes, photo courtesy Roy Lowe).

The Yaquina Birders and Naturalists group again hosts a talk and a guided field trip in November, this time in Newport. Both are free.

On Thursday, November 16, the naturalist presentation is "Sea Level Rise and Landward Migration of Estuarine Marshes" with Fran Recht. It happens at 7 p.m.

The talk will describe analyses done under contract to MidCoast Watersheds Council to assess the extent of inundation in Oregon coastal estuaries under different sea level rise scenarios, and implications for survival and upslope migration of estuarine marshes.

Fran Recht is a resident of Depoe Bay and is employed by the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission. She one of the founding board members of the MidCoast Watersheds Council and is a leader in conservation efforts on the Oregon coast, both in the marine environment and on land.

Location for the event is OSU Extension Lincoln County in Newport. 1211 SE Bay Blvd, Newport, Oregon.



Get down with nature by getting up close with a Guided Naturalist Walk on Saturday November 18. “Raptors and Waterbirds of South Beach” starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 11 a.m.

Chuck Philo will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip that begins at the OSU Hatfield Marine Science Center (HMSC). Yaquina Bay and the woodlands of South Beach provide a wintering area for birds of prey along with many species of waterbirds including grebes, loons, great blue herons and a variety of ducks. This event is free and open to everyone.

Dress for variable weather and meet at 9 a.m. at the flagpole of the Hatfield Marine Science Center's parking lot. The field trip will last two hours. For more info, call 541-961-1307.

On November 19, Seaside gets deep into its own history with a presentation at the Lewis & Clark replica north of town, the Lewis and Clark National Historical Park, Fort Clatsop. It's free and it starts at 1 p.m.

Part of the In Their Footsteps program, the event is called “A Town Called Seaside.” Gloria Linkey will share from her 2017 book, A Town Called Seaside, a decade-by-decade story of Seaside: from a summer resort town in the 1940s to the thriving tourist attraction and community it is today.

Gloria will discuss pre-World War II days, when people walked the “Prom” in fine attire or watched Lone Ranger serials at one of Seaside’s two movie theaters. She will also demonstrate how the town has grown and improved with the help of many dedicated people and organizations. A Town Called Seaside will be available for purchase at this event. There will be a book-signing following her presentation.

In Their Footsteps is a monthly Sunday forum sponsored by the Lewis & Clark National Park Association and the park. These programs are held in the Netul River Room of Fort Clatsop’s visitor center and are free of charge. For more information, call the park at (503) 861-2471, or check out www.nps.gov/lewi, or Lewis and Clark National Historical Park on Facebook. 92343 Fort Clatsop Rd. Astoria, Oregon. (503) 861-2471.

Where to stay for these events - Where to eat - Maps and Virtual Tours - More on these areas below:

















More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

Coastal Spotlight



LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted