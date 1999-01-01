N. Oregon Coast Guided Hikes Feature Engaging Nature

Published 06/30/2014

(Seaside, Oregon) – Stunning scenery and exhilarating hikes mix with engaging science and digging deeper into the beauty of the north Oregon coast as the North Coast Land Conservancy (NCLC) hosts a variety of walks that will get you to a whole new level of beachy and forested fun, with its July sessions called Summer on the Land NCLC. (Above: Ecola State Park).

The guided hikes take place at various places and are all free, but you must pre-register at their site, www.nclctrust.org. They suggest you bring water and snacks. You will also want to wear sturdy walking shoes and dress for the weather. Binoculars for bird and wildlife spotting are always a good idea.

Call (503) 738-9126 for more.

July 8 is the Circle Creek Forest Walk near Seaside. Join Katie Voelke and Melyssa Graeper for an exploration of a floodplain forest in all its many stages: newly planted, old, dead and dying, and everything in between. 10 am – noon.

The Nature Walk at Stanley Marsh happens July 12. Once open pasture, this area by Seaside is dominated by invasive reed canary grass is slowly evolving to a dynamic wetland system full of willow and native wetland grasses. Migratory song birds, Roosevelt elk and beavers thrive here, and the adjacent Thompson Creek play host to wild coho salmon in the fall. Explore this beautiful property with Neal Maine, one of its most frequent visitors, and observe what happens - both anticipated and unexpected - when humans attempt to build a whole new ecological system.10 a.m.

July 17 is Clear Lake Walk, just a short distance from the center of Warrenton. The 45-acre Clear Lake property is an easy hike where you can explore a large restoration effort and enjoy an inter-dunal lake and forested wetlands as eagles soar overhead and elk, deer and waterfowl peruse the wetlands and lake. 10 a.m.

On July 22, take the Neacoxie Prairie Walk. This is a favorite spot for migratory songbirds and waterfowl as well as elk and deer. 2 p.m., near Gearhart, Oregon.

July 25 is the Ecola Creek Forest Hike at Cannon Beach. Join North Coast Land Conservancy Executive Director Katie Voelke and Trout Mountain Forestry consultant Barry Sims for a hike in Ecola Creek Forest Reserve. NCLC was excited to help the City of Cannon Beach acquire the initial 120 acres of the ECFR back in 1999, which was expanded by 800 acres by the citzens of Cannon Beach in 2009.

You'll walk through this diverse forest of Sitka spruce, alder and hemlock up along the dynamic Ecola Creek until everyone reaches the remnant old-growth western redcedar grove, estimated to be more than 350 years old. Barry has been a consultant to Cannon Beach as the forest management plan is created; he will provide us an enlightened view of forest stewardship. 10 a.m.

More about the Seaside and Gearhart, Warrenton areas here, including maps,

