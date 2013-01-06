Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Goonies Legacy Celebrated on N. Oregon Coast Next Weekend

Published 06/01/2013

(Astoria, Oregon) – June 7 is now known as Goonies Day in the north Oregon coast town of Astoria – where the iconic cult movie was filmed nearly 30 years ago. (Above: photo credit Oregon Film Museum. This building was built for the movie and removed after filming was complete. It served as the old abandoned restaurant which the Fratelli family used as their hideout.)

This weekend brings that celebration to life once again, as the hillside and historic town erupts in Goonies Day festivities, and this year's party is about fan appreciation. Goonies-related activates abound for Goonies Day starting June 7 – this Friday - and they continue through the weekend into June 9.

June 7 is when The Goonies! was released in 1985.

The former Clatsop County Jail from which Jake Fratelli made his escape now serves as the Oregon Film Museum and is open to the public were you can see the original jail cells and also make your own movies on the “Hot Sets”, complete with green screens. (photo credit Oregon Film Museum)

The Astoria/Warrenton Chamber of Commerce said fans will get to participate in the Rich Stuff Scavenger Hunt during Goonies Day/Weekend. This is a trivia-filled scavenger hunt where fans pick up the flyer from the Chamber's Visitor Center or from participating businesses containing clues to finds around town. Visit them all and redeem for a prize at the Chamber: The 2013 Goonies Day limited edition button.

Pick up the flyer from the Chamber’s Visitor Center or participating businesses and you will find clues to several Goonies-loving businesses and organizations in Astoria. Visit them all and redeem for a prize at the Chamber: The 2013 Goonies Day limited edition button.

Goonies Day also features house tours of the home made famous in the flick as the residence of the Walsh family.

Steven Spielberg directs, from the camera crane, the opening scene of The Goonies movie when Jake Fratelli (Robert Davi) makes his big jail break. (Photo credit: Oregon Film Museum)

“Each year, thousands of fans make the trek to the house to stand where the kids did in the movie and snap a photo in front of it,” said the chamber in a press release. “The private home will be opened in honor of Goonies Day and fans will have the opportunity to step inside and take a tour on Saturday, June 8. Register now to purchase a timed tour ticket.”

The Oregon Film Museum – which is housed in the old Clatsop County Jail - is the scene of the jailbreak in The Goonies. Visitors can explore this and other films made in Oregon. New this year: you can make, edit and send your own short film. The museum is open daily 10 to 5pm; Admission: $4-Adults, $2-Kids.

There is a special presentation by author Mick Alderman called “Three Weeks with the Goonies,” where he talks about the production of the film in Astoria. He will sign books and answer questions as well.

The Lower Columbia Bowling Alley (also featured in The Goonies!) will feature Cosmic Bowling from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

The Riverfront Trolley will allow passengers to learn even more about the historic town – the first west of the Mississippi – with tour going from noon to 7 p.m.

Goonies Day is gearing up for the big 30th anniversary celebration in 2015, and the chamber said the parties will ramp up over the next two years.

See the Astoria/Warrenton Chamber of Commerce website for more. (800) 875-6807

More about the area at the Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart Virtual Tour, Map.

 

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

 