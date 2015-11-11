Gnarly Waves for Oregon Coast, Heavy Rains, Flooding for Portland, Inland

(Portland, Oregon) – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland is saying to be prepared for torrential downpours this weekend in Portland, the Coast Range and the beach towns, with as much as five inches coming down in many of those areas. (See Best Lodgings for Oregon Coast Stormwatching)

Meanwhile, huge waves on the coast are going to be spectacular but dangerous.

The NWS said flooding is quite possible in Portland and other inland towns from Thursday through Saturday, as 2 to 5 inches of rain could hit those areas in a 24-hour period. The north Oregon coast could get as much as three inches of rain.



“Rain rates for areas north of Salem may be comparable to what was observed on Halloween,” the NWS said. “Areas south of Salem should have lighter rain rates with lower rainfall totals.”

The details on when and where the big downpours will occur could change, the NWS said.

The big news on the Oregon coast isn't so much the rain but massive waves coming in. The NWS has issued a high surf advisory in effect from 6 p.m. on Thursday until noon on Saturday. On Friday, wave height will be up around 15 to 18 feet, and then later that day building up to a mammoth 22 feet.

“Seas will subside to 12 to 14 feet Saturday afternoon,” the NWS said

The impact will be dangerous conditions on many beaches, even the larger ones like those at Seaside or Manzanita (although there will often be enough room for you to keep back away from the waves in broader beaches such as those). The high surf will make lengthy runs up inland, much farther than usual. The NWS said you should exercise extreme caution.

Stay off smaller beaches, especially those with cliff walls behind you, like most of Lincoln City, Gleneden Beach, parts of Cannon Beach, Newport and Oceanside. Areas like Pacific City, South Beach, Lincoln City's D River or northern Cannon Beach are generally wide enough that you can keep a good distance between you and the tideline.

Keep off the rocky ledges of spots like Yachats or the jetties at Newport, Waldport, Rockaway Beach or Warrenton. These will be a big no-no. However, much of Yachats or Depoe Bay will provide the best action, with plenty of places to stay back away from the big wave wallops while still getting a good view.

Beach experts are looking forward to the erosion effects of this storm, as well as what may be washed up by the big waves. Last week, a host of interesting creatures and objects hit the Oregon coast after a big tempest. They say this will be a great weekend for storm watching, and then hitting the beaches on Sunday to find curiosities.

