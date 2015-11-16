Thanksgiving Wknd Brings Over 100 Glass Floats to Oregon Coast

Published 11/16/2015 at 6:15 AM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – An Oregon coast favorite becomes a double good thing over Thanksgiving weekend. Lincoln City's Finders Keepers expands during the holiday weekend to include over 100 art glass pieces dropped along its seven miles of pristine beaches. The return of the Lincoln City Finders Keepers in October has proven an ecstatic favorite. But a special beach treasure hunt awaits.

Burn off the turkey dinner this Thanksgiving with a special drop over 100 glass art pieces along those seven miles of pristine beaches. It happensThanksgiving weekend, November 27 - 28, 2015, and you may find a brightly colored glass art piece. (Where to stay during this - Where to eat - Virtual Tour, Map)

Over 100 of the treasured fineds will be hidden along the beach in Lincoln City just waiting to be found. Dedicated volunteers called Float Fairies will drop glass floats, starfish, crabs, shells, and sand dollars on both days.

This special holiday glass art drop is part of Lincoln City's annual Finders Keepers promotion, which celebrates its 16th anniversary and continues through Memorial Day, May 30, 2016 with glass floats put out daily. The signed, numbered, and handcrafted floats are hidden along the seven miles of public beach in Lincoln City. When the floats are found, they become collector’s items. Bring your discovered treasure to the Visitors’ Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City to receive your autographed certificate of authenticity and a biography of the artist who created the glass float. Remember, if you find it, you keep it!

Keep an eye out for additional special glass art drops throughout the next several months. For a schedule of upcoming drops visit www.oregoncoast.org/finders-keepers.

