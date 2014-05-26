100's of Glass Floats on Central Oregon Coast for Spring Break

Published 03/19/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The end of the month will bring the biggest ever glass float drop to the central Oregon coast town of Lincoln City with over 500 of the coveted little treasures placed along the town's beaches.

During Spring Break 2014, from March 23rd to 29th, is when the big inundation happens. Over 500 pieces of glass art including floats, crabs, starfish and sand dollars will be out there to discover, making this the largest special drop of the current Finders Keepers season.

As if more than 500 pieces was not enough, there will also be one very special giant glass float to find, which was designed and crafted by local artist Kelly Howard of the Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio in Lincoln City. The studio is located in the historic Taft District and hosts free demonstrations as well as provides visitors to the studio an opportunity to try their hand at blowing their very own glass float. The Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio is one of seven art studios that produced floats for this year's Finders Keepers promotion.

This special Spring Break glass art drop is part of Lincoln City's annual Finders Keepers promotion, glass floats on the beach, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary and continues through Memorial Day, May 26, 2014 with glass floats put out daily. The signed, numbered, and handcrafted floats are hidden along the 7½ miles of public beaches of Lincoln City. When the floats are found, they become collector’s items. Bring your discovered treasure to the Visitors’ Center at 540 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City to receive your certificate of authenticity and a biographical sketch of the artist who created the glass float.

If you find it, you keep it.

Successful treasure hunters are encouraged to share their finds on the Lincoln City Visitor and Convention Bureau's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LincolnCityOregon.

One final special glass art drop for the 2013 – 2014 season is scheduled to take place April 5th – 6th. For more information contact the Lincoln City Visitor & Convention Bureau at 800-452-2151 or visit www.oregoncoast.org.

