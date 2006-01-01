Central Oregon Coast Hosts Extra Glass Floats, Bird Events

Published 01/16/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – If you're trying to get away from the cold weather of inland Oregon, this coming weekend is perfect for hitting the Oregon coast. But on the central coast, there's the added benefit of a veritable flood of glass floats and birding events.

Just about every day, officials in Lincoln City leave a glass float on the beach for people to find. This depends on weather, obviously. But this weekend, you'll find a whole lot more.

This weekend features way more glass floats than usual in Lincoln City. January 20 and 21 (Sunday and Monday) is the Special Glass Art Drop, consisting of 100 hand-crafted glass art pieces – floats, sand dollars or crabs – along the 7.5 miles of Lincoln City beaches. It depends on weather and ocean conditions, of course. Call: 800-452-2151, 541-996-1274, www.oregoncoast.org

Also this week, there's a lot for birders on the central Oregon coast. Two events happen in Newport for fans of our fine, feathered friends.

Thursday features expert Fred Ramsey talking about "Australia's Princes Highway." This program travels the Princes Highway through sparkling cities, breathtaking sandstone mountains and ocean cliffs, vast deserts, and tropical and subtropical rainforests. It includes side trips to many of the country's top birding locations. Australia has the world's most spectacular collection of parrots, plus other exotic birds such as grasswrens, honeyeaters, and whistlers.

There is also much more to explore in the way of mammals, butterflies, reptiles, and flora. Fred has lived in Australia two years, and this program is a composite of the highlights from all his experiences in the wonderful land of Oz.

This Yaquina Birders & Naturalists meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Central Lincoln PUD Meeting Room (2129 North Coast Highway) in Newport. Cost: free. For more call 541-265-2965.

On Saturday, January 19, there is a "Birding Field Trip at Beaver Creek State Natural Area."

Brian Fowler, Oregon State Parks Interpretive Ranger, will lead this Yaquina Birders & Naturalists field trip. Winter rains fill the seasonal wetlands along Beaver Creek attracting hundreds of ducks including Northern Pintail, American Wigeon, Green-winged Teal and Mallard. Often Northern Harrier, Bald Eagle and Red-tailed Hawk are seen hunting the soggy grounds.

Dress for variable weather and meet at 9 a.m. at the Visitor Center on North Beaver Creek Road. The field trip will last two hours. For more information call 541-961-1307.

More About Lincoln City Lodging.....

More About Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants.....

Lincoln City Virtual Tour

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted