|
Gilbert
Inn. A Queen Anne Victorian house built in 1892, it stands
much the same as it did over 100 years ago, with a fireplace in
the parlor, natural Douglas fir tongue and groove ceilings and period
decor. Six guest rooms come complete with down quilts and big comforters.
The common rooms are accentuated by plenty of antiques and French
furniture. Each room is decorated a little differently,
but each with that engaging charm of the 19th century fused with
graceful modern conveniences. Each has en suite bathrooms with full
shower and tub combos. One of the rooms has an original clawfoot
bathtub. Some have partial views of the ocean. Seaside’s historic
landmarks, beaches, eateries and shopping are within a block. 341
Beach Drive. Seaside, Oregon. 800-410-9770. 503-738-9770. www.gilbertinn.com.
Seaside and Oregon Coast News
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Back to Oregon Coast Lodging - Back to Seaside Lodging
Back to Oregon Coast Beach Connection