Gilbert Inn.

A Queen Anne Victorian house built in 1892, it stands much the same as it did over 100 years ago, with a fireplace in the parlor, natural Douglas fir tongue and groove ceilings and period decor. Six guest rooms come complete with down quilts and big comforters. The common rooms are accentuated by plenty of antiques and French furniture. Each room is decorated a little differently, but each with that engaging charm of the 19th century fused with graceful modern conveniences. Each has en suite bathrooms with full shower and tub combos. One of the rooms has an original clawfoot bathtub. Some have partial views of the ocean. Seaside's historic landmarks, beaches, eateries and shopping are within a block. 341 Beach Drive. Seaside, Oregon. 800-410-9770. 503-738-9770. www.gilbertinn.com