Gift Certificate Guide for Oregon Coast: Ultimate Holiday Ideas
Published
11/28/2012
(Oregon Coast) – 'Tis the season for Cyber Monday and all kinds of other means of holiday shopping. But in order to really impress a loved one while still shopping from the relaxed confines of your own computer, you'll want to consider giving the gift of part of the Oregon coast.
Gift certificates come in all shapes and sizes for the coast, from a night or two at their favorite lodging on the beach, to dinner for two or some fascinating attraction.
Get someone you care a day at the Seaside Aquarium, or perhaps a stunning balcony overlooking the grandeur of Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock. Maybe a vacation rental in towns like Manzanita or Rockaway Beach is what they crave, or perhaps some of the stunning seafood in Bay City, along the Tillamook Bay. Take them to hotspots like Lincoln City or Pacific City, or maybe an out of the way secret spot like Oceanside or Tierra Del Mar. You could send them to some stunning place to eat or stay at always remarkable Depoe Bay, Newport or the astounding views found at Yachats, and even a spa in that town.
Some lodgings are offering deals if you buy gift certificates now, even one of them online.
At Sea Horse Lodging and Vacation Rentals in Lincoln City, you have to call to get the gift certificate. However, for every $10 worth of gift certificates you buy for friends and family, they'll send you a $1 Sea Horse Buck to use during 2013.
Certificates can be issued in any amount and can be sent to you or directly to the recipient. 541-994-2101 or 800-662-2101
Sea Horse Bucks will be issued in the buyer's name and are non-transferable. Bucks are valid January 1 - December 30, 2013.
The Inn At Spanish Head Resort Hotel in Lincoln City is offering 20 percent off gift ertificates to the Inn of $200 or more through 2/13/2013. Gift certificates are packaged and ready to give. Each will be mailed to the purchaser or recipient. Order online at www.SpanishHead.com or call 800-452-8127.
For more gift certificate ideas from the Oregon coast, see the extensive list below.
Jump to City :Yachats | Newport - Depoe Bay | Lincoln City | Pacific
City, Oceanside, Tillamook | Rockaway, Wheeler,
Nehalem, Manzanita | Cannon Beach | Seaside
Yachats, Waldport, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Silver Surf Motel
Overlooking ocean, rooms to cabins, Jacuzzi
Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes, including Yachats and Waldport, office in Lincoln City
Attraction: Yachats Visitors Center
Local info for travelers
Near Yachats: Yaquina Lighthouse Home
Hosts up to 10. Place of luxury and yet whimsical
Best of Oregon Coast Lodging for Whale Watching, Yachats
Find places to stay while seeing the whales at Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence
Oregon Coast Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals in Yachats and elsewhere
Newport, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Agate Beach Motel
Charmer nestled in the cove of Agate Beach
Inn at Nye Beach, Newport Hotel
The beauty on a bluff on the central Oregon coast. Upscale and pet friendly, wine, heaps of charm. Newport lodging.
Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes, including central coast, w. office in Lincoln City
Beachcombers NW
Oregon and Washington Coast Vacation Rentals
Central Oregon Coast Lodging Delights, Newport Rentals
Lodgings near a lighthouse, on the bay, oceanfront
Gardiner House Vacation Rental, near Newport
Oceanfront in Depoe Bay, right above the wild waves
Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Newport, Oregon
Bed and Breakfast's in Newport
Overlooking the beaches, romantic vibes, more
Depoe Bay, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Depoe Bay Inn (formerly Harbor Lights Inn)
13 lovely rooms overlook world's smallest harbor
Keystone Vacation Rentals
Oceanfront vacation rental condos in Lincoln City, Depoe Bay
Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Lincoln City and Depoe
Inn at Arch Rock
On bluff above the Pacific, charming, cozy rooms
Trollers Lodge
collection of charming rooms and beautiful vacation rentals
Whale Pointe Resort
Numerous luxury units are all oceanfront
Restaurant: Tidal Raves
Upscale yet casual, extraordinary seafood, more; for all budgets, tastes
Gardiner House Vacation Rental, Depoe Bay
Oceanfront in Depoe Bay, right above the wild waves
Restaurant: Baywalk Cafe
Famed homemade chowder, ocean view, burgers, ice cream
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Places to eat, Depoe Bay menus, restaurants, dining
Lincoln City, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
A1 Beach Rentals
craftsman structures, traditional beachfront homes or oceanview houses
Coho Oceanfront Lodge
Luxury hotel, Jacuzzi, sauna, indoor heated pool
D Sands Condominium Motel, Lincoln City
Every room beachfront, balconies, gas fireplaces
Ester Lee Motel, Lincoln City
Spectacular oceanfront views, all unique rooms or cottages
Inn At Spanish Head
Overlooking the beach, various upscale but affordable amenities
Keystone Vacation Rentals
Oceanfront vacation rental condos in Lincoln City, Depoe Bay
Inn At Wecoma
Modern sleek design, partial ocean views
Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Seaside, C Beach, Manzanita and more
Looking Glass Inn
Upscale Cape Cod-style inn, just steps away from beach
Nordic Oceanfront Inn
Oceanfront, Jacuzzis, kitchens, gas fireplaces
Ocean Terrace Condominiums
Luxury condo-style rooms overlook ocean
Pelican Shores Inn
Upscale: every room a fabulous view of the rolling surf
Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging
Oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites to romantic suites
The Shearwater Inn, Lincoln City
Wonderful ocean view hotel heart of downtown Lincoln City, spacious rooms and suites
Whistling Winds Motel
Restored 1930's motor coach motetl covered in polished wood
Oceanside, Pacific City, Netarts - Three Capes, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Cottages at Cape Kiwanda
Beachfront luxury in a rental, overlooking the beach
Idyllic Beach Houses
Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes, close to beach; Tierra Del Mar
Inn at Cape Kiwanda
Legendary for its top-notch service and wide range of amenities
Sandlake Country Inn
Cozy BnB secret, great food in a country setting
Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Pacific City, Manzanita and more
Oceanfront Cottages, Rentals at Oceanside
Rental cottage above ocean, soaking tub, large deck
Shorepine Vacation Rentals
you'll find 39 fully furnished, beautiful homes all close to the beach
Pelican Pub and Brewery
Family restaurant with an amazing ocean view
Pacific Oyster, Bay City
Seafood processed right here after coming in from the sea
Lodging, Rentals in Neskowin
Vacation rentals and lodging in Neskowin, as well as Pacific City, Oceanside
ATTRACTION: Your Little Beach Town - Cape Kiwanda, Pacific City
Find Real Estate and visitor information about Pacific City, more places to stay the night
Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook Bay
Latest Pacific City Lodging News, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar
Specials, updates from places to stay along the Three Capes Route, North Oregon coast, Travel tips
Nehalem Bay: Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Wheeler, Nehalem, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC.
Rental houses in Manzanita, along Nehalem River, Falcon Cove, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares
Manzanita Rental Company
70 homes on the beachfront of Manzanita, near the golf course, or on Neahkahnie
Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Rockaway, C Beach, Manzanita and more
Sunset Vacation Rentals
Homes in Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach
San Dune Inn, Manzanita
Cuddly little pet- and family-friendly charmer
Ocean Inn
Ten beautifully appointed units on the beach
Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway
Oceanfront, rooms for couples to large groups
Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental
Rockaway Beach vacation rental, Rockaway Beach lodging with BBQ, Jucuzzi, near the ocean
Spindrift Inn, Manzanita
Affordable, quaint charm of yesteryear, close to beach
Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina
Luxurious, cozy rooms, on the bay
The Houses on Manzanita Beach
Oceanfront rentals w/ designer flair, amazing views
Inn at Manzanita
Nestled in greens, upscale, suites, some pet friendly
San Dune Pub, Manzanita
Historical vibe, seafood, burger classics, homemade items
Beachcombers NW
Oregon and Washington Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals, to the sights you'll see by simply walking or driving a few minutes away. Lodging Deals
Cannon Beach - Arch Cape, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Beachcomber Vacation Homes, Cannon Beach Rentals
Numerous vacation homes in the Cannon Beach area, including Arch Cape and Falcon Cove. Cannon Beach lodgings, kids
Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals
60 vacation homes to choose from, all in Cannon Beach or Arch Cape
Oregon Beach Vacations
Hundreds of rental homes around the coast, w. an office in Cannon Beach
Surfsand Resort
Steps from Haystack Rock; upscale contemporary hotel with pool
Stephanie Inn
Oceanfront elegance of a New England country inn and sophistication of boutique resort hotel
The Wayside Inn
Ocean view rooms, pet friendly, S. end of Cannon Beach
Tolovana Inn
Views of Haystack; classic luxury with saltwater pool, spa, spacious rooms
Shaw's Oceanfront Bed and Breakfast.
Vacation rental and BnB in one; upscale yet rustic home
Fultano's Pizza Cannon Beach
Gourmet Italian and a Family Price; deliveries
Public Coast Brewing
Craft beers brewed on site and tasty Northwest food
Stephanie Inn Dining Room
Four-star restaurant, prixe-fixe, reservations
Wayfarer Restaurant and Lounge
Ocean view, breakfast, lunch, dinner
Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Cannon Beach, Oregon.
Eateries in Cannon Beach
ATTRACTION: Seaside Aquarium
More than 70 years of letting you feed the seals
Seaside, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals
Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc
Over 65 of these to choose from between Seaside and Warrenton, and some are pet friendly
City Center Motel
Budget rate while not sacrificing niceties
Hillcrest Inn, Seaside
Beautiful retro motel near Prom, some pet friendly
Inn at Seaside
Spacious two bedroom suites, double queen-bedded rooms and hospitality suites
Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Seaside, C Beach, Manzanita and more
River Inn at Seaside - Hotel, Seaside lodging
New in Seaside: On soothing river, upscale luxury at affordable price, family, pets
Seashore Inn, Seaside Hotel
Oceanfront, pet friendly, heated indoor pool, steps from beach attractions
Coast River Inn at Seaside.
Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, some Jacuzzi
Vacation Rentals in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart
Multi-bedroom houses, north Oregon coast luxury lodging to budget, including Seaside
Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Seaside, Oregon.
Find Restaurants, Dining in Seaside
ATTRACTION: Seaside Aquarium
More than 70 years of letting you feed the seals
ATTRACTION: Seaside Virtual Tour, Map
100's of photos, details about Seaside, Oregon, including map
Oregon Coast and Seaside Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals in Seaside and elsewhere
