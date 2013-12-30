Gift Certificate Guide for Oregon Coast: Ultimate Holiday Ideas

Published 11/28/2012

Dining in Cannon Beach: Fultano's Cannon Beach

(Oregon Coast) – 'Tis the season for Cyber Monday and all kinds of other means of holiday shopping. But in order to really impress a loved one while still shopping from the relaxed confines of your own computer, you'll want to consider giving the gift of part of the Oregon coast.

Gift certificates come in all shapes and sizes for the coast, from a night or two at their favorite lodging on the beach, to dinner for two or some fascinating attraction.

Get someone you care a day at the Seaside Aquarium, or perhaps a stunning balcony overlooking the grandeur of Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock. Maybe a vacation rental in towns like Manzanita or Rockaway Beach is what they crave, or perhaps some of the stunning seafood in Bay City, along the Tillamook Bay. Take them to hotspots like Lincoln City or Pacific City, or maybe an out of the way secret spot like Oceanside or Tierra Del Mar. You could send them to some stunning place to eat or stay at always remarkable Depoe Bay, Newport or the astounding views found at Yachats, and even a spa in that town.

Some lodgings are offering deals if you buy gift certificates now, even one of them online.

At Sea Horse Lodging and Vacation Rentals in Lincoln City, you have to call to get the gift certificate. However, for every $10 worth of gift certificates you buy for friends and family, they'll send you a $1 Sea Horse Buck to use during 2013.

Certificates can be issued in any amount and can be sent to you or directly to the recipient. 541-994-2101 or 800-662-2101

Sea Horse Bucks will be issued in the buyer's name and are non-transferable. Bucks are valid January 1 - December 30, 2013.

The Inn At Spanish Head Resort Hotel in Lincoln City is offering 20 percent off gift ertificates to the Inn of $200 or more through 2/13/2013. Gift certificates are packaged and ready to give. Each will be mailed to the purchaser or recipient. Order online at www.SpanishHead.com or call 800-452-8127.

For more gift certificate ideas from the Oregon coast, see the extensive list below.

Jump to City :Yachats | Newport - Depoe Bay | Lincoln City | Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook | Rockaway, Wheeler, Nehalem, Manzanita | Cannon Beach | Seaside