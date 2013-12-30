Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

Pacific City, Oregon

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

There will not be another property built like this in Cannon Beach in our lifetimes. Rare, premiere ocean front location; handsome, dramatic architecture and tasteful, fun (nostalgic) beach interiors. Overlooks Haystack Rock. 100 percent smoke free. Imaginative special occasion packages. Massive wood burning lobby fireplace. Library w/ fireplace, stocked with impressive book collection. Pet and family friendly. Lavish continental buffet breakfast. In-room fireplaces, mini-kitchens. Jacuzzi tubs in select rooms. DVD players, complimentary movies. Morning paper. Warm cookies.

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches

Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

 

Gift Certificate Guide for Oregon Coast: Ultimate Holiday Ideas

Published 11/28/2012

Dining in Cannon Beach: Fultano's Cannon Beach

(Oregon Coast) – 'Tis the season for Cyber Monday and all kinds of other means of holiday shopping. But in order to really impress a loved one while still shopping from the relaxed confines of your own computer, you'll want to consider giving the gift of part of the Oregon coast.

Gift certificates come in all shapes and sizes for the coast, from a night or two at their favorite lodging on the beach, to dinner for two or some fascinating attraction.

Get someone you care a day at the Seaside Aquarium, or perhaps a stunning balcony overlooking the grandeur of Cannon Beach's Haystack Rock. Maybe a vacation rental in towns like Manzanita or Rockaway Beach is what they crave, or perhaps some of the stunning seafood in Bay City, along the Tillamook Bay. Take them to hotspots like Lincoln City or Pacific City, or maybe an out of the way secret spot like Oceanside or Tierra Del Mar. You could send them to some stunning place to eat or stay at always remarkable Depoe Bay, Newport or the astounding views found at Yachats, and even a spa in that town.

Some lodgings are offering deals if you buy gift certificates now, even one of them online.

At Sea Horse Lodging and Vacation Rentals in Lincoln City, you have to call to get the gift certificate. However, for every $10 worth of gift certificates you buy for friends and family, they'll send you a $1 Sea Horse Buck to use during 2013.

Certificates can be issued in any amount and can be sent to you or directly to the recipient. 541-994-2101 or 800-662-2101

Sea Horse Bucks will be issued in the buyer's name and are non-transferable. Bucks are valid January 1 - December 30, 2013.

The Inn At Spanish Head Resort Hotel in Lincoln City is offering 20 percent off gift ertificates to the Inn of $200 or more through 2/13/2013. Gift certificates are packaged and ready to give. Each will be mailed to the purchaser or recipient. Order online at www.SpanishHead.com or call 800-452-8127.

For more gift certificate ideas from the Oregon coast, see the extensive list below.

Jump to City :Yachats | Newport - Depoe Bay | Lincoln City | Pacific City, Oceanside, Tillamook | Rockaway, Wheeler, Nehalem, Manzanita | Cannon Beach | Seaside

Yachats, Waldport, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals

Silver Surf Motel
Overlooking ocean, rooms to cabins, Jacuzzi

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes, including Yachats and Waldport, office in Lincoln City

Attraction: Yachats Visitors Center
Local info for travelers

Near Yachats: Yaquina Lighthouse Home
Hosts up to 10. Place of luxury and yet whimsical

Best of Oregon Coast Lodging for Whale Watching, Yachats
Find places to stay while seeing the whales at Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport, Yachats, Florence

Oregon Coast Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals in Yachats and elsewhere

 

Newport, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals

Agate Beach Motel
Charmer nestled in the cove of Agate Beach

Inn at Nye Beach, Newport Hotel
The beauty on a bluff on the central Oregon coast. Upscale and pet friendly, wine, heaps of charm. Newport lodging.

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes, including central coast, w. office in Lincoln City

Beachcombers NW
Oregon and Washington Coast Vacation Rentals

Central Oregon Coast Lodging Delights, Newport Rentals
Lodgings near a lighthouse, on the bay, oceanfront

Gardiner House Vacation Rental, near Newport
Oceanfront in Depoe Bay, right above the wild waves

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Newport, Oregon
Bed and Breakfast's in Newport
Overlooking the beaches, romantic vibes, more

 

Depoe Bay, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals

Depoe Bay Inn (formerly Harbor Lights Inn)
13 lovely rooms overlook world's smallest harbor

Keystone Vacation Rentals
Oceanfront vacation rental condos in Lincoln City, Depoe Bay

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Lincoln City and Depoe

Inn at Arch Rock
On bluff above the Pacific, charming, cozy rooms

Trollers Lodge
collection of charming rooms and beautiful vacation rentals

Whale Pointe Resort
Numerous luxury units are all oceanfront

Restaurant: Tidal Raves
Upscale yet casual, extraordinary seafood, more; for all budgets, tastes

Gardiner House Vacation Rental, Depoe Bay
Oceanfront in Depoe Bay, right above the wild waves

Restaurant: Baywalk Cafe
Famed homemade chowder, ocean view, burgers, ice cream

Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Places to eat, Depoe Bay menus, restaurants, dining

 

Lincoln City, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals

A1 Beach Rentals
craftsman structures, traditional beachfront homes or oceanview houses

Coho Oceanfront Lodge
Luxury hotel, Jacuzzi, sauna, indoor heated pool

D Sands Condominium Motel, Lincoln City
Every room beachfront, balconies, gas fireplaces

Ester Lee Motel, Lincoln City
Spectacular oceanfront views, all unique rooms or cottages

Inn At Spanish Head
Overlooking the beach, various upscale but affordable amenities

Keystone Vacation Rentals
Oceanfront vacation rental condos in Lincoln City, Depoe Bay

Inn At Wecoma
Modern sleek design, partial ocean views

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Seaside, C Beach, Manzanita and more

Looking Glass Inn
Upscale Cape Cod-style inn, just steps away from beach

Nordic Oceanfront Inn
Oceanfront, Jacuzzis, kitchens, gas fireplaces

Ocean Terrace Condominiums
Luxury condo-style rooms overlook ocean

Pelican Shores Inn
Upscale: every room a fabulous view of the rolling surf

Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging
Oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites to romantic suites

The Shearwater Inn, Lincoln City
Wonderful ocean view hotel heart of downtown Lincoln City, spacious rooms and suites

Whistling Winds Motel
Restored 1930's motor coach motetl covered in polished wood

 

Oceanside, Pacific City, Netarts - Three Capes, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals

Cottages at Cape Kiwanda
Beachfront luxury in a rental, overlooking the beach

Idyllic Beach Houses
Two lovely pet friendly vacation rental homes, close to beach; Tierra Del Mar

Inn at Cape Kiwanda
Legendary for its top-notch service and wide range of amenities

Sandlake Country Inn
Cozy BnB secret, great food in a country setting

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Pacific City, Manzanita and more

Oceanfront Cottages, Rentals at Oceanside
Rental cottage above ocean, soaking tub, large deck

Shorepine Vacation Rentals
you'll find 39 fully furnished, beautiful homes all close to the beach

Pelican Pub and Brewery
Family restaurant with an amazing ocean view

Pacific Oyster, Bay City
Seafood processed right here after coming in from the sea

Lodging, Rentals in Neskowin
Vacation rentals and lodging in Neskowin, as well as Pacific City, Oceanside

ATTRACTION: Your Little Beach Town - Cape Kiwanda, Pacific City
Find Real Estate and visitor information about Pacific City, more places to stay the night

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tillamook Bay
Latest Pacific City Lodging News, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar
Specials, updates from places to stay along the Three Capes Route, North Oregon coast, Travel tips

 

Nehalem Bay: Rockaway Beach, Manzanita, Wheeler, Nehalem, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC.
Rental houses in Manzanita, along Nehalem River, Falcon Cove, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares

Manzanita Rental Company
70 homes on the beachfront of Manzanita, near the golf course, or on Neahkahnie

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Rockaway, C Beach, Manzanita and more

Sunset Vacation Rentals
Homes in Manzanita, Neah-Kah-Nie, Rockaway Beach, Nedonna Beach

San Dune Inn, Manzanita
Cuddly little pet- and family-friendly charmer

Ocean Inn
Ten beautifully appointed units on the beach

Tradewinds Motel, Rockaway
Oceanfront, rooms for couples to large groups

Rockaway Retreat - Rockaway Beach Vacation Rental
Rockaway Beach vacation rental, Rockaway Beach lodging with BBQ, Jucuzzi, near the ocean

Spindrift Inn, Manzanita
Affordable, quaint charm of yesteryear, close to beach

Wheeler on the Bay Lodge and Marina
Luxurious, cozy rooms, on the bay

The Houses on Manzanita Beach
Oceanfront rentals w/ designer flair, amazing views

Inn at Manzanita
Nestled in greens, upscale, suites, some pet friendly

San Dune Pub, Manzanita
Historical vibe, seafood, burger classics, homemade items

Beachcombers NW
Oregon and Washington Coast Vacation Rentals

Oregon Coast Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals, to the sights you'll see by simply walking or driving a few minutes away. Lodging Deals

 

Cannon Beach - Arch Cape, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals

Beachcomber Vacation Homes, Cannon Beach Rentals
Numerous vacation homes in the Cannon Beach area, including Arch Cape and Falcon Cove. Cannon Beach lodgings, kids

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals
60 vacation homes to choose from, all in Cannon Beach or Arch Cape

Oregon Beach Vacations
Hundreds of rental homes around the coast, w. an office in Cannon Beach

Surfsand Resort
Steps from Haystack Rock; upscale contemporary hotel with pool

Stephanie Inn
Oceanfront elegance of a New England country inn and sophistication of boutique resort hotel

The Wayside Inn
Ocean view rooms, pet friendly, S. end of Cannon Beach

Tolovana Inn
Views of Haystack; classic luxury with saltwater pool, spa, spacious rooms

Shaw's Oceanfront Bed and Breakfast.
Vacation rental and BnB in one; upscale yet rustic home

Fultano's Pizza Cannon Beach
Gourmet Italian and a Family Price; deliveries

Public Coast Brewing
Craft beers brewed on site and tasty Northwest food

Stephanie Inn Dining Room
Four-star restaurant, prixe-fixe, reservations

Wayfarer Restaurant and Lounge
Ocean view, breakfast, lunch, dinner

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Cannon Beach, Oregon.
Eateries in Cannon Beach

ATTRACTION: Seaside Aquarium
More than 70 years of letting you feed the seals

 

Seaside, Oregon Lodging, Hotels, Motels, Restaurants, Inns, Vacation Rentals

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc
Over 65 of these to choose from between Seaside and Warrenton, and some are pet friendly

City Center Motel
Budget rate while not sacrificing niceties

Hillcrest Inn, Seaside
Beautiful retro motel near Prom, some pet friendly

Inn at Seaside
Spacious two bedroom suites, double queen-bedded rooms and hospitality suites

Oregon Beach Vacations
Over 200 homes on the coast, including Seaside, C Beach, Manzanita and more

River Inn at Seaside - Hotel, Seaside lodging
New in Seaside: On soothing river, upscale luxury at affordable price, family, pets

Seashore Inn, Seaside Hotel
Oceanfront, pet friendly, heated indoor pool, steps from beach attractions

Coast River Inn at Seaside.
Overlooking tranquil Necanicum River, some Jacuzzi

Vacation Rentals in Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart
Multi-bedroom houses, north Oregon coast luxury lodging to budget, including Seaside

Dining, Restaurants, Menus in Seaside, Oregon.
Find Restaurants, Dining in Seaside

ATTRACTION: Seaside Aquarium
More than 70 years of letting you feed the seals

ATTRACTION: Seaside Virtual Tour, Map
100's of photos, details about Seaside, Oregon, including map

Oregon Coast and Seaside Lodging Fantastic Views on Video
From the balconies and patios of oceanfront hotels, motels and vacation rentals in Seaside and elsewhere

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Follow us on

Oregon Coast Lodging
Seaside
Cannon Beach Lodging
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Lodging
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Lodging
Lincoln City Lodging
Depoe Bay Lodging
Newport Lodging
Waldport Lodging
Yachats Lodging
Oregon Coast Vacation Rentals
Oregon Coast Lodging Specials

Dining Guide
Seaside
Cannon Beach Dining
Manzanita, Rockaway, Wheeler Dining
Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts, Tierra Del Mar Restaurants
Tillamook Bay Restaurants, Dining
Lincoln City Dining, Restaurants
Depoe Bay Restaurants, Dining
Newport Restaurants, Dining
Waldport, Yachats Restaurants, Dining
Florence Restaurants, Dining
Restaurant Reviews

Coast Events Calendar
Astoria
Seaside, Cannon Beach Calendar
Manzanita, Rockaway Events
Tillamook, Pacific City Calendar
Lincoln City Events Calendar
Newport, Depoe Bay Events Calendar
Yachats Events Calendar

Oregon Coast Weather

Oregon Coast Travel News

Coastal Bars, Lounges

Oregon Coast Complete Guides every beach access, attraction

Search for Oregon Coast Subjects, Articles

OREGON COAST VIRTUAL TOURS
Explore Every Beach Spot
Seaside, Oregon
Seaside
Cannon Beach on the Oregon Coast
Cannon Beach
Nehalem Bay, Manzanita, Nehalem, Wheeler and Rockaway Oregon Coast
Nehalem Bay- Manzanita, Wheeler
Oregon Coast: Tillamook Bay, Tillamook, Bay City, Barview, Garibaldi
Tillamook Bay, Garibaldi, Bay City
Three Capes Loop, Oceanside, Netarts, Pacific City, Cape Lookout, Cape Meares
Three Cape Loop: Pacific City, Oceanside, Netarts
Lincoln City, Cascade Head, Neskowin, Inland Highway 101
Lincoln City & the Corridor of Mystery; Neskowin
Depoe Bay on the Oregon Coast
Depoe Bay
Newport, Nye Beach on the Oregon Coast
Newport
Waldport, Seal Rock
Waldport / Seal Rock
Yachats
Yachats
Between Florence and Yachats - oodles of secret beaches
Upper Lane County

Secrets of the Season

Unusual Travel Articles TravelParanormal.com allows you to submit your own creepy tale or debunk one - or see up-to-the-minute news headlines about travel and the paranormal.

News Headlines from All Over Oregon Need to scan Oregon headlines? Constantly updated news from all over Oregon: a comprehensive, up-to-the-minute display of news headlines from a variety of media

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

 

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips

Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events

Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather

Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound

N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium

Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight

Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm

What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted

 