|
Gas Prices Shoot Upwards in Oregon This Past Week
Published 05/14/2013
(Oregon Coast) – Only two weeks ago you could see some startlingly low gas prices around Oregon: a few stations in the Beaverton area were down to around $3.40 a gallon. (Above: Depoe Bay)
This week, however, saw a sharp rise in prices, with the average price per gallon shooting up 25 cents in Oregon and along the Oregon coast. The Oregon average is now $3.93 a gallon for regular unleaded, but some stations in Beaverton and SW Portland can be seen at over $4 per gallon.
Oregon's AAA said tight supplies at a West Coast refinery are to blame, along with some production issues. The West Coast is getting hit the hardest in all the U.S., including California, Washington and Oregon.
“The national average for regular unleaded adds six cents this week to $3.58, which is the largest weekly increase since February,” said AAA's Marie Dodds.
Above: Lincoln City
Dodds said this current spike makes it the highest week-over-week increase since February 2012 when the Oregon average jumped 24 cents.
Gas is sometimes 10 to 15 cents higher per gallon on the Oregon coast than inland. Newport tends to be the least expensive on the coast, but only by a few cents. Gas can be a little higher in north coast towns like Seaside, Astoria, Manzanita (Nehalem) and Cannon Beach.
AAA said gas supplies have actually increased a tad this last week, but the West Coast remains vulnerable because of these localized issues. The situation on the West Coast and in Oregon is only expected to worsen, however.
Among the list of refinery issues are a complex in Anacortes, Washington that is dealing with fluid catalytic cracker problems, a Shell facility in California that had to shut down due to a valve leak, and a crude unit issue at a Phillips 66 refinery in Ferndale, Washington.
Refineries are also starting to switch to the more expensive summer blends of fuel, which is part of the problem of supply at an Exxon Mobil facility in Torrance, California.
More about the Oregon Coast below:
Cannon Beach area
Near Florence
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles
|
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips
History, Holidays and a Party on Central and North Oregon Coast
Lincoln City takes you away while the other at Cannon Beach takes you into the past. Lincoln City events, Cannon Beach events
Top Ten Reasons to Hit the Oregon Coast This Weekend
Big waves, lots of holiday events, and some interesting creatures to see both on shore and ocean
Agate, Fossil Finding Clinics on Central Oregon Coast Led by Famed Expert
Laura Joki will be heading up Lincoln City's brand new Beachcombing Clinics this winter. Lincoln City events
Inland Oregon, Coast Range and Beaches to Get Freezing Rain, Snow
Icy roads Wednesday along the I-5 corridor, coast range and even the Oregon coast; freezing rain and snow coming to even the coastline Thursday
Oregon Coast Range to Get Icy, Dicey for Shorter Time
Snow advisory until noon, snow levels at 500 and even beaches may get dusting
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|