Oregon Gas Prices Among Highest in Nation

Published 04/11/2014

(Portland, Oregon) – While drivers in the U.S. have been paying less than a year ago – at least for the last three months – that is changing. That includes here in Oregon and along the Oregon coast, where AAA says prices are a tad higher than last year at this date and they are continuing to do so.

Oregon is now the tenth highest in the nation for gas prices. AAA quoted the average earlier this week at $3.69. The Oregon coast is always a little higher than inland gas stations, however.

Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said this state moved up a notch this week from 11th highest in the nation last week to tenth this week.

“It’s the first time Oregon has been in the top ten since October of last year,” Dodds said.

Seasonal refinery maintenance and the mandated switchover to producing summer-blend gasoline are the major factors putting upward pressure on gas prices. Each spring refiners must switch to producing the more expensive summer-blend gasoline by May 1. Unrest in Libya is another factor, but this could turn to a situation more favorable to lower prices as well..

Pictured here: Highway 101 along the Oregon coast.

Prices will increase, and a serious spike could still happen if there are any disruptions in supply.

The national average is now in the range that AAA expects prices to peak: between $3.55 and $3.75 per gallon. The Oregon average is also in the range where prices may top out this spring, between about $3.65 and $3.85 a gallon. Prices are expected to peak this month in many parts of the country.

Pump prices in 36 states (including Oregon) and Washington D.C. have moved higher over the last week, led by increases in the Southeast and Gulf Coast. These increases have been supported by just the type of maintenance mentioned above, which has resulted in a number of Texas refineries being offline for planned or unplanned maintenance. Despite the consistent increases nationwide, California and Hawaii remain the only states above the $4 per gallon threshold.

