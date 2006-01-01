Oregon, Coast Travel: Gas May Get Close to $3 a Gallon

Published 10/25/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Some very welcome predictions for travelers and motorists are coming out about gasoline prices, as the Oregon office of the AAA is expecting them to keep declining through the rest of the year. Above: Cannon Beach, on the north Oregon coast.

They've already dropped five cents in Oregon in the last week or more, and AAA says this trend may continue until prices drop rather close to $3 a gallon.

The national average went down about a half cent earlier this week, said AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds. Oregon's average went down to $3.50 per gallon for unleaded regular during the week, which spelled great news for anyone driving to and from the Oregon coast.

This is the lowest point since January for the national average. Dodds said barring any unforeseen events, the national average could fall to as low as $3.10 to $3.20 a gallon by late December. This would be the cheapest gas during the holiday season in three years.

“In Oregon, the average could dip as low as $3.20 to $3.30 a gallon which would be the lowest price since January 2011,” Dodds said.

AAA expects gas prices will fall even further approaching the end of the year because of sufficient supplies, flat demand and the shift to cheaper winter-blend gasoline. Of course, a hurricane or other unexpected disruption to production and distribution could prevent prices from declining.

Other national news media are quoting officials at Gasbuddy.com and the national office of the AAA as saying there is a slim chance some states could see just below $3 per gallon, although Missouri and Oklahoma are already seeing such stunning price ranges.

