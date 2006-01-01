Gas Prices Down for Labor Day Weekend Travelers in Oregon, Along the Coast

Published 08/27/2013

(Oregon Coast) – More good news is likely for holiday travelers to and from the Oregon coast for this coming Labor Day weekend. Oregon's AAA office is noting gas prices continue to tick downward both in this state and across the nation. (Above: Cannon Beach).

AAA's Marie Dodds said gas prices are still lower now than at this time last year.

"The national average for regular unleaded remains at $3.54 a gallon this week, while Oregon’s statewide average drops a nickel to $3.72," Dodds said. “Last year at this time, the national average was $3.75 and Oregon’s was $4.01.”

Dodds said the highest prices in the continental U.S. are in the northeastern part of the country and on the West Coast, but no state in the lower 48 is averaging more than $4 per gallon. On the day after Labor Day last year, motorists in eight states were paying an average of more than $4 per gallon: California, Connecticut, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Oregon and Washington.

Still, the current national average is the fourth highest for this date. (Above: Depoe Bay).

Travel projections by the AAA indicate more people will be on the move for Labor Day weekend, up some 4.2 percent from 2012 with approximately 34.1 million travelers or 10.7 percent of the population taking a trip at least 50 miles away from home.

The Labor Day holiday travel period is defined as Thursday, August 29 to Monday, September 2.

In spite of these welcome bouts of relief at the pump, tensions and unrest in the Mid East pose some looming threats to crude oil prices. Some segments of the oil supply chain have seen prices go up to over $100 per barrel each day since the beginning of July.

At the close of Monday’s formal trading on the NYMEX, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) settled 50 cents lower, but still well above the $100 per barrel threshold, at $105.92. Tuesday's WTI is trading around $109, compared to $106 a week ago. Crude prices are up about four percent in the last month. (Above: Yachats).

As always, gas prices will be weightier on the Oregon coast than in the valley, so it's advised to fill up before you hit the beaches. Gas prices can get even higher than usual on the coast during these high-density holidays.

Towns like Lincoln City, Depoe Bay and Newport tend to have the most inexpensive gas prices. Seaside, Manzanita, Pacific City and Tillamook are in the middle, while Yachats and some stations in Seaside can be the most expensive. The north Oregon coast is usually more expensive than the central coast.

