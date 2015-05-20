Oregon, Coastal Travel Advice: Gas Prices Up for Holiday Weekend

Published 05/20/2015 at 5:45 PM PDT - Updated 05/20/2015 at 6:02 PM PDT

By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Oregon Coast) – Pump prices are at the their highest of the entire year righ now, according to the Portland office of AAA. The good news: they are still the lowest for the Memorial Day holiday weekend since 2010.

AAA's Marie Dodds said Oregon's average has been on an upswing for awhile now, and this week the price of regular unleaded surged about two cents n this state, up to $3.03 a gallon. The national average ticked upwards an entire nickel to $2.71.



“The global rally in crude oil prices has sent pump prices higher nationwide, and the West Coast has seen more dramatic spikes as a result of lingering regional refinery issues,” Dodds said.

The West Coast continues to lead the market with some of the nation’s highest averages for retail gasoline. Refinery issues this spring have kept supplies tight and prices high. This region is relatively isolated from other markets and is more dependent on in-region production, making it harder for the market to adjust to supply disruptions. While West Coast prices have surged higher for weeks, prices across the Midwest have posted among the most dramatic jumps in the past week. This increase has been due to regional production issues, including a problem at a refinery in Joliet, Ill.

AAA is predicting a larger percentage of Americans will head out by car this weekend, some 37.2 million. This is a 4.7 percent increase from the 35.5 million people who traveled last year and the highest travel volume for the holiday in 10 years. In the Pacific Region (AK, CA, HI, OR, WA), Memorial Day travel is expected to increase by 4.6 percent, with nearly 6 million taking trips.

California prices have been on the rise 12 consecutive weeks, and it has the most expensive gasoline in the U.S. Nevada, Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon and Washington round out the most expensive markets and are the only states posting averages above $3 per gallon. Drivers in South Carolina ($2.40) and Mississippi ($2.43) are paying the least.

