Oregon Coast Travel: Pump Prices Tick Down Temporarily

Published 08/02/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Summer vacationers to the Oregon coast are getting just a tiny break at the pump, as Oregon's AAA office says prices in the state have ticked down just a wee bit. Still, AAA said Oregon's average is the second-highest on record for at least one calendar day in July and the third highest in the nation. (Above: along the Three Capes Loop between Oceanside and Pacific City).

AAA's Marie Dodds said the national average fell about four cents this last week to $3.62 a gallon, while the Oregon average slipped two cents to $3.88.



“U.S. drivers are paying eight cents a gallon less than the same day in 2011 and 32 cents less than the all-time record for this date of $3.94 in 2008,” Dodds said. “In Oregon, drivers are paying 12 cents more than in 2011 and 25 cents less than the all-time record for this date of $4.13 in 2008.”

As of the end of July, Dodds said the national average had jumped 14 cents in that month. This is slightly below the 16 and 17-cent July increases in 2012 and 2011 respectively. The Oregon average gained 11 cents so far this month. (Above: near Cannon Beach)

While both averages have declined slightly in the last several days, it won't be for long. Dodds said AAA expects gas prices will ultimately rise through the end of the busy summer driving season. This increase is expected because of rising summertime demand for gasoline, expensive crude oil prices, and the possibility of refinery glitches or supply disruptions from Gulf Coast hurricanes.

Prices dropped just slightly because of some brief dips in crude oil prices and a small increase in production. Midwestern states have had a larger rollercoaster ride when it comes to gas prices rising and falling.

Prices on the Oregon coast tend to be a few cents to ten cents higher per gallon than inland. The central Oregon coast tends to be just a cent or two less expensive than north coast towns. (Above: Newport, Oregon).

