New On Oregon Coast: Voting for Best of, Garibaldi Museum

Published 02/15/2011

(Garibaldi, Oregon) – A lot of interesting things are bubbling up around the Oregon coast, and the region is starting to heat up with spring and more activities. Beyond that, however, there have been some big ways to vote for your favorite in a variety of categories, and more of these have popped up.

Meanwhile, in the harbor town of Garibaldi, the Garibaldi Museum will begin regular business hours in March. This will start Saturday March 12 and Sunday March 13 during Garibaldi's annual Crab Races. The museum will then be open on Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of March. Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekend.

This is will be a great opportunity to tour the museum's exhibits on 18th century maritime history and view the Port of Garibaldi's 100th anniversary film.

The museum will be open five days a week, Thursday through Monday, beginning April 1st, 10 am to 4 pm each day. Call Dan Haag at 503-322-8411 for any questions regarding hours or tours.

Astoria

The tension was intense for a while and the publicity huge, with even actor Corey Feldman (from the Goonies flick) weighing in on the issue. Budget Travel Magazine was holding a massive, nationwide vote on “Coolest Small Town in America,” and the competition got white hot between a town in West Virginia and Astoria, Oregon. But in the end, Lewisburg VA won by about 12,000 votes, coming in at 139,118 votes versus Astoria’s sizable 127, 837.

What’s fascinating here is that this margin is about what many other cities got in total votes. The third highest city received a mere 25,337 votes – 100,000 short of Astoria. The other cities received numbers less than 25,000 and often around 12,000 or so.

Seaside

Seaside is looking to get itself noticed as an “All American City.” Community members of the town can assist in this nomination – but you have to live in Seaside. Call Russell Vandenberg at the Seaside Convention Center for more information on how to help at (503) 738-8585.

Down in Depoe Bay, Oregon, you can help a local business snag a best chef in the United States award. Restaurant Beck chef Justin Willis is a finalist in Food & Wine Magazine’s competition for its annual Best New Chef award. The dining public will determine The People’s Best New Chef winner via online vote on CNN’s website

eatocracy.com/foodandwine, who is hosting this survey in conjunction with Food & Wine, continuing through March 1.

Restaurant Beck, Depoe Bay

Willis is in the Northwest category. Head to that category on the site to vote for him.

In Nehalem, for a bit of old time music and contra dancing, there’s a lively event planned on February 26 with the band The Hat Band and caller Sue Baker. It’s an all ages gig that happens at the North County Recreation District building, 36155 9th St. (9th & B St.) Nehalem, Oregon. Dance lessons start at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. $6. 503-754-8432.

More views of Garibaldi and Astoria

More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net