Oregon and Coast Travel: Gas Prices Rise Slightly

Published 12/13/2013

(Portland, Oregon) – While the national average for regular unleaded has dropped during most of the last two weeks since Thanksgiving, Oregon's AAA office said the average here as gone up just a tad this last week.

Whether it will continue to go up or go down is still a bit up in the air.

As of Tuesday, Oregon's average ticked up about a half cent to $3.29 a gallon, although the national average is about three cents less. There was a run of about 15 days that gas prices in Oregon ticked upward until that holiday.

AAA Oregon/Idaho Public Affairs Director Marie Dodds said the national average and Oregon's average both shifted up a bit, but prices in this state are nine cents less than one year ago.

“The national average fell to $3.18 a gallon on November 12, which is the low for 2013 and the lowest price since February 2011,” Dodds said. “Oregon’s average fell to a year-to-date low of $3.27 on November 25, also the lowest price since February 2011.”

Still, Oregon's average is about five cents less than a month ago, and current market conditions are pointing to continued drops.

Dodds said retail gas prices in Oregon and around the U.S. inched lower after the end of summer with plentiful supplies, flat demand and falling crude oil prices combining for welcome and often dramatic relief at the pump.

Still, it's been a mixed bag for prices on the state level. Oregon is one of 20 states where prices are lower now than a month ago, but about 30 states moved upward in the cost of filling up. There has been some volatility because of crude oil going up in some sectors, and good economic news has had a tendency to put upward pressure on prices.

