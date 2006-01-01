Things That Skitter and Bounce on Oregon Coast Now

Published 03/14/2013

(Oregon Coast) – Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) said you may find some interesting little critters on the Oregon coast about now, as frogs and salamanders are moving around and thus showing up more near the beaches. Also, herring are spawning in many of the bays and estuaries these days as well.

“Amphibians are on the move this month,” ODFW said in a recent report. “Watch for rough-skinned newts, Pacific giant salamanders, red-legged frogs and other Oregon coast amphibians as they cross fields, lawns, roads and paths to find appropriate ponds and other still bodies of water to lay their eggs.”

ODFW suggested to look just below the surface of the water at wetlands for clusters of eggs. A close inspection will reveal the embryo developing and often moving in the transparent egg.

Many newts create toxins to avoid predators, and the toxins of the Oregon rough-skinned newt are particularly potent.

“One thirtieth of the toxin present in the skin of an average adult rough-skinned newt is sufficient to kill a healthy adult human,” ODFW said.

Luckily, unless you're dimwitted enough to eat one, you won't have any problems. Toxicity is generally experienced only if the newt is ingested, although there are reports that some individuals experience skin irritation after handling the newt.

ODFW said it is seeing a lot of herring spawning in Yaquina Bay and others around the coast. You'll want to keep a look out at the bays and estuaries at Seaside, Wheeler, Nehalem, and Alsea Bay at Waldport.

At Newport's bay and the Alsea Bay, you can watch seals and sea lions hunt them, sometimes cooperatively. This often drives the herring up to the surface in a boil, which causes gulls and other sea birds to go wild.

Walk along the bayshore at low tide and look for herring roe on rocks, eelgrass and just about any hard surface. ODFW said the eggs are nearly transparent and about the size of the head of a glass-headed pin.

Seaside's Necanicum estuary

Newport

Nehalem River

