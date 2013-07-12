Biggest Freeze Since 70's for Parts of Oregon; Coast, Portland Close

Published 12/07/2013

(Oregon Coast) – More freezing temperatures are on tap for the Oregon coast as well as inland parts of the valley, including Portland, Eugene, the Cascade foothills, Salem, Silverton, Corvallis and more. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a special weather statement saying some inland areas may dip below 0 degrees overnight. (Photo above: Pacific City yesterday, courtesy Inn at Cape Kiwanda).

While a warming trend is on the way starting Sunday (tomorrow), low temps in coastal cities like Astoria, Seaside, Cannon Beach, Manzanita, Garibaldi, Tillamook, Pacific City, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay, Newport and Yachats may still be in the low 20's on Sunday night.

“Extremely cold temperatures tonight into Sunday morning,” the NWS said in its statement. “Clear skies combined with dry air and light winds will result in extremely cold minimum temperatures. Widespread single digit temperatures are expected with some locations dipping below 0.”

The NWS said those areas still with snow cover will get the coldest, such as Corvallis, Eugene and around Scapoose.

“This will be the coldest night since 1972,” the NWS said.

“Those who must be outside should dress in adequate clothing and minimize exposure,” the NWS said. “Pets and livestock are also affected by the cold.”

The NWS said to take special precautions to ensure animals have access to food and unfrozen water in a warm shelter.

The agency also warned frost bite can occur in less than 30 minutes, and hypothermia may occur if precautions are not taken.

For the Oregon coast, Sunday night lows will be slightly higher than the still-frozen temps of Portland. The coast will get down to about 23 degrees on Monday morning while Portland and other inland areas will be as low as 17 degrees. Still, daytime highs tomorrow will reach into the 30's, and by Monday and Tuesday highs for the coast will be up around the low 40's – considerably warmer than the highs in the 30's found inland.

