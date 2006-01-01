Oregon Coast Production of Comedic Fox and the Fairway Begins Soon

Published 06/25/2013

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – The central Oregon coast will boast a hilarious bit of theater starting in early July, as Lincoln City's Theatre West presents their production of The Fox on the Fairway. The comedy/farce was written by Ken Ludwig, and will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings from Friday, July 5 through August 31. (Above: cast members from Fox on the Fairway)

The play is tribute from Ken Ludwig (Lend Me A Tenor, Moon Over Buffalo) to the great English farces of the 1930s and 1940s, The Fox On the Fairway takes audiences on a hilarious romp which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club. The farce is filled with mistaken identities, over-the-top romantic shenanigans and slamming doors, known as a quick-paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers' classics.

Appearing on the Jack Coyne stage are central Oregon coast residents Bryan Kirsch as Bingham, Elizabeth Black as Muriel, Rashelle Fender as Louise, Shelby Barton as Justin, and Tami Keller as Pamela. Matt Blakeman and Steve Griffiths share the role of Dickie.

Director of the play is Rich Emery, who has himself starred in numerous productions at the central coast attraction. Most recently Emery was seen in Sin, Sex and the CIA as the Reverend Samuel, and he also directed Murdered to Death.

Assistant director is Bruce Mace, Kate Daschel and Max Johnson share lights and sound duties, while Dennis Gibson is sound engineer. Patti Siberz is the costumer for this production and Danny Roberson is stage manager. Bruce Jackson is back once more with his well-known set design. He was responsible for the set design of The Pearl last season.

On performance days, the box office is open at 2 pm, the doors open at 7:30 pm, and the curtain goes up promptly at 8 pm. Advance reservations for all performances are recommended and can be made by calling (541) 994-5663. Please leave a message and someone will call you back.

Theatre West is located at 3536 SE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City. Tickets for the show are $12.00 for adults, $10.00 for seniors (62 and up) and for students (over 12) and $8.00 for children 12 & under. A special group discount is available at $9.00 per ticket for groups of 10 or more with a pre-paid reservation. www.theatrewest.com.

