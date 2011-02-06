Fourth of July Guide to Oregon Coast, 2012

Published 06/02/2011

(Oregon Coast) – The upper half of the Oregon coast is getting ready to go nuts. Independence Day doesn’t necessarily mean the Fourth of July here, either. A few towns serve up their fireworks or celebrations on the second or third of July, while others feature numerous fun activities that surround that day or coincide with it. This allows you to create a small festival of firework fun if you plan your trip right (above: Rockaway Beach).

Find holiday Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

July 3 – 5: Florence, Oregon Independence Day Celebrations. Three days of music, parades, fireworks and fun in Old Town and other parts of the area. Florence, Oregon.

Yachats Fourth of July Celebrations

July 4. Yachats Lions Pancake Breakfast. 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. Yachats Lions Hall. West Fourth and Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon.

July 4. Yachats La De Da Parade and Fireworks Show. Fun, whimsical, low-tech la de da Parade at noon. After the parade explore the town for an afternoon of great food, games, entertainment and live music. Find a place on the beach by the mouth of the Yachats river to watch the afternoon Duck Race. From the same beach or from almost anywhere downtown enjoy the spectacular fireworks at sundown over Yachats Bay. Yachats, Oregon.

July 4. Fourth of July Pie and Ice Cream Social. The Yachats Ladies Club will wow you with an incredible variety of delicious pies. 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Yachats Commons. West Fourth and Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3205.

July 4. Annual Duck for Kids Race. More than 1,400 rubber duckies will be launched near the Yachats River Bridge, just south of downtown Yachats, to race down the river. Watch from the beach below the bridge at Yachats Ocean Road State Park. You may sponsor a duck for $5 or 3 ducks for $10. 2:30 p.m. Yachats State Scenic Area at the Yachats River Bridge. Yachats, Oregon.

Waldport

July 3. Annual July 3 Fireworks in Waldport. Enjoy a fabulous display of fireworks over Alsea Bay beginning at dusk. You'll find plenty of sandy beach to enjoy the view. Park at Patterson State Park or park in Waldport to view the festivities from the Historic Alsea Bay Bridge Interpretive Center or along Keady Wayside. Waldport, Oregon.

Newport Celebrations

July 2. Newport Clambake and Seafood BBQ. This is a family event with food, horse draw wagon rides, art activities, crafts, and live music held at the Nye Beach Turnaround. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Newport, Oregon. www.nyebeach.org.

July 4. Yaquina Bay Fireworks. Watch the sky light up over Yaquina Bay. Show up early to the bayfront or surrounding areas as over 5,000 people watch the display. Some of the most astounding sound effects too, as the booms bounce around the mountains around the bay. 9:30 – 11 p.m. Newport, Oregon

Depoe Bay

July 3. Boiler Bay Fireworks Display. Starts at dusk. Some commuter buses. Best areas to view are just north of town or just south. Depoe Bay, Oregon.

Lincoln City Area

July 4. Gleneden Beach 4th of July Celebration. Includes a pancake breakfast from 8 – 11 a.m., a Craft & Food Fair from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., and a parade at 1 p.m. Gleneden Beach, Oregon. 541-764-8916. www.glenedenbeach.org.

July 4. Fireworks on the Bay. At S.W. 51st St. in the Taft District at dusk. One of the larger displays in Oregon. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-1274. www.oregoncoast.org.

Pacific City and Cloverdale

July 2. Clover’s Day Festival and Pacific City-Nestucca Valley Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Display. A parade through downtown Cloverdale, led by the most famous cow in town, starts off the event. Fireworks at dusk at the beach at Pacific Ave. and Bob Straub Wayside, viewable from both the Pelican Pub’s western-facing patio, and the Cottages at Cape Kiwanda. Pacific City, Oregon.

Garibaldi, Oregon

July 4. Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad Fireworks Excursion. Ride behind a vintage locomotive to Rockaway Beach to watch a memorable fireworks display. 8:30 p.m. Garibaldi, Oregon. www.ocsr.net/fireworks.html.

Rockaway Beach

July 4. Old Fashioned 4th of July Parade & Fireworks. 11 a.m. parade and auction at the Little Red Caboose Visitor Center. Fireworks at dusk. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

Manzanita – Nehalem

July 4. Independence Day Celebration. BBQ and music. Noon to 5 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34965 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 888-368-9463. www.nehalembaywinery.com.

July 4. Manzanita Independence Day Celebration. Manzanita Pancake Breakfast from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Independence Day Parade at 1 p.m. where the public often joins in. Fireworks on the beach at 10 p.m. Manzanita, Oregon.

Fourth of July at Nehalem Bay Winery

Cannon Beach

July 4. Cannon Beach Puffin Friendly Fourth of July. Independence Day parade at 11 a.m. North Coast Symphonic Band from 3 – 5 p.m. Fire dancers at 9 p.m. This is a no-fireworks celebration and is pet-friendly. Cannon Beach, Oregon.

Seaside

July 4. Painting The Beach & Lighting the Sky. Fourth of July Parade and social in downtown Seaside at 11 a.m. Fireworks on the beach at 10 p.m. One of the most packed celebrations in Oregon – you may have to park several blocks from the beach. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com

Seaside

Astoria

July 4. Independence Day at Fort Clatsop. Flintlock volley firing. Lewis and Clark National Historic Park. Warrenton, Oregon.

July 4. Old Fashioned Fourth Of July Parade & Fireworks. Enjoy a family friendly and fun filled parade along Main Avenue in Warrenton followed by fireworks above the Columbia River in Astoria later that night. 3 p.m. – 11 p.m. Warrenton and Astoria, Oregon.

Find holiday Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST OREGON COAST NEWS STORIES

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net