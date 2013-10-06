Oregon Coast Fourth of July Preview, 2013

(Oregon Coast) – An enormous array of Fourth of July celebrations are in store for this year's Independence Day along the Oregon coast. Some don't even celebrate theirs on the fourth, but rather the third or even July 6. Some don't have fireworks but one has fire dancers. All will be exploding with fun over the course of that Thursday and through the weekend. (Above: Yachats' celebration)

July 4. Florence, Independence Day Celebrations include live outdoor music in Old Town, and a spectacular fireworks display over the Siuslaw River. Florence, Oregon.

July 4. Yachats La De Da Parade. Wacky, whimsical, fun at noon. Find a place on the beach by the mouth of the Yachats river to watch the afternoon Duck Race for Kids. Yachats Big Band starts at 7 p.m. at Yachats, Oregon. 800-929-0477

July 4. Yachats Fireworks Celebrations. Fireworks shot off over bay from Yachats Scenic Recreation Area, visible from all over Yachats. Best vantage points are a few blocks north of the park, or along the bay. 800-929-0477

July 4. Yachats Lions Pancake Breakfast. The breakfast is free of charge and donations will be accepted. Breakfast includes eggs to order, pancakes, ham, sausage and coffee. Bring the entire family and join the fun. Thursday 7:30 - 11:30 am. Yachats Lions Hall, W 4th & Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5171.

July 3. Waldport Fireworks over Alsea Bay with an enormous celebration for such a small town. Fireworks light up the bay in dramatic ways. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2133.

July 4. Yaquina Bay Fireworks, Newport. The best fireworks viewing area will be along the Historic Bayfront on the north side of the bay, and from the Hatfield Marine Science Center to the Rogue Brewery in South Beach. The parking lot at Hatfield will be open to pedestrian traffic only. Arrive early, or charter a boat. Dusk. Newport, Oregon. www.newportchamber.org.

July 4. Family Fourth in the Park, Depoe Bay. With no more fireworks display in Depoe Bay on the 3rd (as was tradition for decades), this no-pyrotechnics celebration is the replacement. Family oriented day in the park with music by local popular music and jazz bands, including June Rushing Band and others. Free. Depoe Bay City Park, Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541 765-2889.

July 4. Fourth of July Celebration Gleneden Beach. Includes a pancake breakfast at the Gleneden Beach Community Center, a craft fair and food court at Eden Hall, and the annual Fourth of July Parade at 1 p.m. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Gleneden Beach Loop. Gleneden Beach, Oregon.

July 4. Fireworks at Dusk, Lincoln City. Huge, impressive display over Siletz Bay in Lincoln City, Oregon. 800-452-2151.

July 6. Pacific City Fireworks. Dusk. Bob Straub State Park. Pacific City, Oregon. 503-392-4340.

July 4. Rockaway Beach Fun Day on the Beach. Parade, Lion’s Club bake sale, and fireworks. Rockaway Beach, Oregon.

July 4. Fourth of July Celebration. Beer, wine, food and music. Events are free and family friendly. 1-5 p.m. Nehalem Bay Winery. 34695 Hwy 53. Nehalem, Oregon. 503-368-9463.

July 4. Manzanita Pancake Breakfast, Parade and Fireworks. Pancake breakfast at the Fire Hall from 8:30-11 a.m. Parade at 1 p.m. Fireworks on the beach at 10 p.m. Manzanita, Oregon. 877-368-5100.

July 4. Cannon Beach Fourth of July Parade. Strawberry shortcake will be sold on the steps of US Bank. 11 a.m.-noon. Downtown Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-2623

July 4. Fire Dancers. A performance by Flamebuoyant Productions. 9-9:30 p.m. City Park. Second and Spruce Streets. Cannon Beach, Oregon. (503) 436-2623

July 4. Fourth of July Parade and Social. Presented by the Seaside Museum. 11 a.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-7065. www.seasidemuseum.org. 503.738.3097

July 4. Seaside Fireworks. Massive fireworks display, attracting 10,000 people or more. Viewable from all over Seaside, even at Gearhart. 10 p.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503-738-6391. www.seasidechamber.com. 503.738.3097

July 5. “Treasure the Beach” beach cleanup. Join the Beach Drive Buccaneers to clean up the beach. 8-11 a.m. Seaside, Oregon. 503.738.3097

July 4. Warrenton Old Fashioned Parade, Warrenton. Along Main Ave. This year’s theme is “Hooked on Warrenton,” which is designed to get people focusing on some of the things that make this region a great place to live and visit. As many as 100 entries, including fire vehicles, clowns, hot cars, local businesses and festival-themed floats, will make their way down Main, many of them tossing candy to children along the route. Barbecue at noon at the Fire Station. Parade at 3 p.m. Warrenton, Oregon. (503) 861-7447.

July 4. Fourth at the Fort celebrations at Lewis and Clark National Historical Park. Fort Clatsop will celebrate the holiday with Flintlock Volley Firing at 10:30 AM, 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM. Other daily Ranger programs and demonstrations will continue as usual.

July 4. Fourth of July in Astoria. Picnic and family fun and games at Robinson Community Park behind City Hall at 4 p.m. Astoria Riverwalk Parade at 5 p.m. Astoria 4th of July Party at 5 p.m. with a carnival of games, enjoy good food and drinks. This event will be held at Columbia Field. Fireworks at dusk, over the Columbia River. Line up along the Columbia River in Astoria to watch a fantastic fireworks display. Astoria, Oregon. 800-875-6807

