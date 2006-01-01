An Oregon Coast Landmark in a Different Light: Cape Foulweather After Dark

Published 04/18/2012

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – One of the more stunning spots on all of Oregon's coast is the towering Cape Foulweather, standing 500 feet above the waves and filling visitors with awe for generations. It's among the more recognizable names, even if spotting it amidst the rolling hills and cliffs of this part of the central Oregon coast isn't as easy.

Foulweather sits at the apex of this great rise and fall between Depoe Bay and Newport, where Highway 101 soars upward and allows you some mind-bending, almost aerial views of the Pacific ocean. During the day, it's a popular hotspot, and for good reason: to quote the classic rock tune from The Who, “you can see for miles and miles and miles.”

But what about at night? What happens in this amazing place at night? Indeed, this spot literally reaches for the heavens after the sun goes down.

The sights are varied and depend on the conditions. Among the most amazing moments to be had here is when the moon is reflecting on the water, creating an unforgettable scene from this high vantage point. In this picture, Newport is the second glowing apparition in the far left.

Varying degrees of fog can change the surrealism of your whole surroundings too. Here, you're looking down on Otter Rock and the Devil's Punchbowl as a heavy mist hovers over everything and the moon tries to poke through, faintly illuminating the ocean and shore in this ghostly manner.

Then, at other times, when the sky is clear, Cape Foulweather is directly connecting with the rest of the universe. Approximately half the galaxy is visible from here, and insanely bright as well. At 500 feet up, and with this view, it's not hard to imagine you're not only touching the sky, but perhaps you're just a little closer to being a space explorer.

