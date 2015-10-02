Fossil Fest Returns to Central Oregon Coast

Published 02/10/2015

(Newport, Oregon) – Fossil Fest returns to the central Oregon coast, taking place at Newport's Hatfield Marine Science Center on Saturday, February 21, starting at 10 a.m..

Once again this festival of the ancient features two celebrities in the field: “Oregon Fossil Guy" DiTorrice will be joining Dr. William Orr with special auditorium presentations.

Also, Mike Full, a local Pleistocene fossil hound, along with Newport’s own Kent Gibson, will be setting up additional exhibits of amazing fossils. The North American Research Group will be staffing a suite of tables with hands-on activities and fossil displays that the entire family will enjoy.

Another popular feature of Fossil Fest returns. Bring in your own “mystery fossil” for an expert’s identification.

Join Newport's "Oregon Fossil Guy" DiTorrice at 11:30 a.m. in the Hennings Auditorium. He is bringing his Oregon beach collection for hands-on display and will present an updated "Fossils You Can Find on Oregon Beaches" program.

Dr. Bill Orr will present at 1:30 p.m. in the Hennings Auditorium. "What was it before it was a Wing." The talk treats some of the darker aspects of evolution that keep paleontologists awake at night. Scientists in this field often wrestle with issues and items that are very hard to explain: these parts of animals' bodies will not make sense until an exact explanation is found for them. How some creatures take flight is one such example.

Dr. Orr will examine many of the separate ways and means that vertebrates (fish, amphibians, reptiles, mammals) as well as arachnids and insects fly. He will also identify fossils for the visitors as well as market some of the books that he and his wife Elizabeth have written over the past 33 years.

Among the intriguing displays are Mike Full’s “Willamette Valley Pleistocene Project," capturing a glimpse of 50,000 years of prehistory in Oregon's own backyard. Giant bison and woolly mammoth fossils will be on display.

Some of Kent Gibson’s are currently in the Smithsonian’s collection. Kent will display a cross-section of fossils found in Lincoln County, including dolphin skulls, scallops, and whale vertebrata.



The Hatfield Marine Science Center's Fossil Fest is free with suggested donation. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Hatfield Marine Science Center. 2030 Marine Science Dr. Newport, Oregon. 541-867-0167.

