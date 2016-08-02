Stay Eat Events Weather Beaches

Central Oregon Coast Fossil Fest a (Wooly) Mammoth Good Time

Published 02/08/2016 at 4:01 AM PDT
By Oregon Coast Beach Connection staff

(Newport, Oregon) – One event on the central Oregon coast this coming weekend has a bone to pick you. Well, numerous bones – and they're so ancient they're fossils. (Photo above: the central Oregon coast has a lot of fossils in unexpected places, such as this oddity near Gleneden Beach).

It's the 15th Annual Fossil Fest at the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport on Saturday, February 13, providing a full day of fossil fun from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

This event features information on where to find fossils and fossil displays from Lincoln County by Kent Gibson. The North American Research Group provides hands-on activities and fossil displays for the entire family. Bring in your own specimens for identification help.

One of the highlights is a presentation on the wooly mammoth bones found at OSU's campus in Corvallis.

At 11:30 in the Hennings Auditorium, Guy DiTorrice will feature the paleo exploits of Oregon coast's fossil pioneer Doug Emlong. DiTorrice will highlight from the archival research conducted on the specimens that he donated to the National Museum of Natural History.

At 1:30 Dr. William Orr will present: "Lagerstatten" which is the German word for storage places referring to fossil sites that are world class for their quality or quantity of superbly preserved fossils. Dr. Orr will specifically address some half dozen of the hundreds of such sites including some from overseas as well as others here in the U.S. As with previous years, Bill will identify fossils that are brought in and will also sign and sell copies of his recently published "Geology of Oregon" as well as "Oregon Fossils." Where to stay for this event - Where to eat - Map and Virtual Tour

The event is free with suggested donations. Hatfield Marine Science Center is at 2030 SE Marine Science Drive. (541) 867-0226. http://hmsc.oregonstate.edu/. More about Newport and the Hatfield below, and at the Newport Virtual Tour, Map.











 

