Oregon Coast Event Spotlights Fossils Around the World

Published 02/12/2012

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – There is some good news for agate hunters on the central Oregon coast – and February 18 is the date for a time-tripping look on a 5,000-mile paleo journey from a pair of “paleo-nerds,” happening at the Surftides in Lincoln City at 1:30 p.m.

Above: A scallop fossil embedded in a rock on the north Oregon coast, near Cannon Beach.

Presented by the Sitka Center, “Cruisin' the Fossil Freeway” features artist Ray Troll and scientist Dr. Kirk Johnson talking about their trek around the world in search of fossils and tidbits from other epochs.

It's a journey that began in the early 90's, when Troll and Johnson met after several years of mutual admiration, and then in 1997 the two headed off to the Amazon in search of fossils. Later, they penned a book about the experience and created a traveling exhibit, both called “Crusin' the Fossil Freeway.”

Near Cannon Beach and Manzanita: Cape Falcon's rocks can sometimes yield numerous fossils embedded inside.

Over the course of the trip, they encountered many others with similar interests – people dedicated to finding everything from suburban Tyrannosaurus Rex remnants to killer Eocene pigs to fossilized forests. They spent much of their time in remote spots on the Earth, visited by few, if any.

At several points, they happen upon small-town museums packed with paleontological treasures, rock quarries that have yielded hundreds of fossilized bones, and the remains of ancient seashores tracked with the

footprints of dinosaurs.

The one big lesson Troll and Johnson soon learn is that fossils are everywhere – even found at 65 mph. You simply need to know how to look for them.

This fossil event is free and features light snacks and drinks.

For more information call 541.994.5485 or visit http://www.sitkacenter.org. The Surftides is at 2945 NW Jetty AVE, Lincoln City, Oregon.

Meanwhile, for those interested in agate hunting along the central Oregon coast, Lincoln City art gallery Rock Your World: Pacific NW Gem & Art Gallery is reporting a large and rare gravel bars has appeared at the bottom of the NW 15th st. ramp. Some extraordinarily colorful pieces are being found.

“The gravel bar at the south side of the reef is showing its beautiful gravels,” said the gallery on its Facebook page. “Usually this bar is well under sand.”

Other Central Oregon Coast Events of Note

February 25. Book release: “Perseverance.” A new publication on the history of African Americans in Marion and Polk counties, “Perseverance,” will be the subject of a presentation in recognition of Black History Month. 1 p.m. North Lincoln County Historical Museum. 4907 S.W. Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-996-6614.

February 25. Easy appetizers cooking demo. Cost of $50 includes wine and meal. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Culinary Center. 801 S.W. Hwy 101, Fourth Floor North. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-557-1125 or 800-452-2151. www.oregoncoast.org/culinary.

Below: gravel bars in past years at the NW 15th st. ramp in Lincoln City:

Below: Near Lincoln City, Fogarty Beach also has numerous fossils embedded in the rocks, which can be found at low tide only.

