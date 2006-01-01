Oregon Coast Lodging Openings for Fourth of July

Published 06/29/2011

Overleaf Hotel in Yachats

(Oregon Coast) – If you need a place to stay on the Oregon coast for the Fourth of July holiday weekend, you're almost out of luck. Openings are extremely rare.

However, there is some availability in towns like Warrenton, Seaside, Manzanita, Rockaway Beach, Neskowin, Oceanside, Lincoln City, Depoe Bay and Yachats. In the Cannon Beach area it’s extremely rare and likely to be filled up quickly.

Make sure you call ahead of time after checking these listings as conditions can and will change quickly.

Beach House Vacation Rentals

Oregon Beach Vacations. Opening for homes in Seaside. Some pet friendly. Offices in Seaside and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations .com

Beach House Vacation Rentals, Inc. Some vacation rentals open between Seaside and Warrenton. Seaside, Oregon. 1-800-995-2796. www.beachhouse1.com.

Gilbert Inn. A Queen Anne Victorian house built in 1892. 341 Beach Drive. Seaside, Oregon. 800-410-9770. 503-738-9770. www.gilbertinn.com.

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals

Cannon Beach

Cannon Beach Vacation Rentals. The only thing open in Cannon Beach. Three- or four-night minimums. 164 Sunset. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 503-436-0940. 866-436-0940. www.visitcb.com

Oregon Beach Vacations. Opening for a home in Arch Cape. Offices in Seaside and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Surfsand Resort. Very limited availability. 148 West Gower. Cannon Beach, Oregon. 800-547-6100. www.surfsand.com

Manzanita, Rockaway Beach

Sunset Vacation Rentals

Beach Break Vacation Rentals, LLC. Rental houses in Manzanita, Neahkahnie Mountain, Rockaway Beach, down to Cape Meares. Office in Nehalem, on 101. 503-368-3865. 877-655-0623. www.beach-break.com

Sunset Vacation Rentals. Two oceanfront homes still open for the holiday. 186 Laneda Ave., Manzanita, Oregon. 503-368-7969. 800-883-7784. www.ssvr.com.

Oceanside - Pacific City

Oceanside

Oregon Beach Vacations. Opening for a home in Oceanside. Offices in Seaside and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Oceanside Beach Rentals. Three homes around Oceanside, Netarts. Netarts, Oregon. 503-842-2114 or cell: 503-515-9993. www.osbeachrentals.com/

Shorepine Vacation Rentals. Some homes still open beginning on the Fourth. 5975 Shorepine Drive, Pacific City, Oregon. 1-877-549-2632 or 503-965-5776. www.shorepinerentals.com

Neskowin (close to Pacific City)

Oregon Beach Vacations. Opening for a home in Neskowin. Offices in Seaside and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Proposal Rock Inn – Neskowin. All w/ decks of some kind. Highway 101, Neskowin, Oregon. (503) 392-3115. 866-404-4974. www.proposalrockneskowin.com.

D Sands Condominium Motel

Lincoln City

D Sands Condominium Motel, Lincoln City. Every room is beachfront. 171 S.W. Highway 101. 800-527-3925. www.dsandsmotel.com

Nordic Oceanfront Inn. Oceanfront units. 2133 NW Inlet. Lincoln City, Oregon. www.nordicoceanfrontinn.com/

Sea Horse Oceanfront Lodging. Still plenty of openings – oceanfront. 1301 NW 21st Street. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541.994.2101. 800.662.2101. www.SeaHorseMotel.com

Oregon Beach House Rentals. Openings at beachfront condo property in Lincoln City. 888-755-7783. www.cottagesbythebeach.com.

Oregon Beach House Rentals

Oregon Beach Vacations. Opening for a home in Lincoln City. Offices in Seaside and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Depoe Bay

Oregon Beach Vacations. Opening for a home in Depoe Bay. Offices in Seaside and Lincoln City. 1-800-723-2383. www.oregonbeachvacations.com

Harbor at Depoe Bay. Condos all oceanfront. 20 NW Sunset St., Depoe Bay, Oregon. 541-961-1628. www.harbordepoebay.com.

Trollers Lodge

Trollers Lodge. A collection of charming rooms and awe-inspiringly beautiful vacation rentals overlooks the drama of the waves in this area. 355 SW Hwy 101 * (800) 472-9335 or (541) 765-2287. www.trollerslodge.com.

Newport Area

Ona Beach B&B and The Bunkhouse. Romantic suites. 14389 S. Coast Hwy. South Beach, Oregon (Between Newport and Waldport). (541) 867-2923. www.onabeachb-b.com.

Yachats

Dublin House Motel. 251 West 7th St. Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3703 www.dublinhousemotel.com

Overleaf Lodge & Spa. 280 Overleaf Lodge Lane. Yachats, Oregon. 800-338-0507. www.overleaflodge.com

