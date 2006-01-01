Central Oregon Coast Concert Fuses Folk with Retro Rock

Published 04/27/2014

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – One concert on the central Oregon coast in May brings together the fiddle and the mandolin and fuses them with the sound of a trio of voices, woodwinds and strings.

Christian Sedelmyer and Dave Goldenberg join legendary folk rock outfit Stray Birds for a concert at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Wednesday, May 14.

In the ever-expanding world of acoustic folk music, it is becoming rare to find two musicians whose earliest influences so closely parallel one another. Sedelmyer and Goldenberg play the 5-string fiddle and mandolin, respectively, but drawing from early exposure to retro folk rock and the popular music of the 1990s, their collective imagination has appreciably expanded the book on what these instruments can create. Stumbling into bluegrass and old-time later in life, both spared little expense emerging themselves into the depths of a vibrant tradition.

Their duo debut album, “The Show About Nothing,” features original compositions that incorporate all of these influences and even, at times, the driving backbeat of hip hop and the frenzied jumble of electronica. But this isn’t some slap-dash, stir-fry of half-cooked ingredients; it is a well conceived and pristinely executed statement by two immensely sensitive musicians, with melody as the chief arbiter.

When The Stray Birds take the stage, the spotlight falls on three voices raised in harmony above the raw resonance of wood and strings. It is a sound drawn from the richness of American folk music traditions, spun with a stirring subtlety and grace. Maya de Vitry, Oliver Craven and Charles Meunch make up the trio.

Their full-length debut, “The Stray Birds,” was lauded by radio stations and listeners across the country and named to the Top 10 Folk/Americana Releases of 2012 by NPR. Passionate live performances led to appearances on NPR’s Mountain Stage, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, the Kerrville Folk Festival, and the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival

Tickets for this performance are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets over the phone with a Visa or MasterCard, call 541-994-9994.

The Lincoln City Cultural Center offers performances, fine arts, classes, and visitor information inside the former DeLake School at 540 NE Hwy. 101 in Lincoln City.

