Published 03/14/2012

(Yachats, Oregon) – The middle of spring on the central Oregon coast provides plenty of pleasures, be it music, flowers, wine, the written word or theater. For the kiddies, there’s even some Easter egg hunting. Yachats and Florence feature a bevy of such events and more in April. Here, the preview begins with Florence with Yachats following.

April 12. Siuslaw Middle School and Siuslaw High School Choir Concert. The high school and middle school choirs combine for a free concert. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

April 13. Tango del Cielo. Seacoast Entertainment Association presents concert harpist Anna Maria Mendieta in a lively show featuring Argentine tango, Spanish flamenco and more. She is joined by violinist Thomas Yee, cellist Joseph Herbert, and percussionist Antonio Davidson-Gomez. Dancers are Suzanne Mendieta and Count Glover. Pre-concert talk at 6:15. Performance at 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

April 14-15. Early Rhody Show. Get a sneak peek at rhododendrons and other colorful blossoms of spring from the Oregon coast. Plants for sale on the south side of the events center. A bonsai show is also featured. Saturday 1-5 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

April 20-22. Live theater: “Beauty & the Beast Jr.” See local young stars Natalie Madden as Beauty and Jacob Ternyik as the Beast in this extravagant Disney production. Featuring a cast of talented young people from the Children's Repertory of Oregon Workshops. $14 for adults. $8 for youth. $5 for children. Friday 7 p.m. Saturday 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday 2 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

April 22. Mrs. Potts Invites You to Tea. Have tea with the cast of “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” Sunday noon-1:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

April 28. Florence Green Fair. Interested in the green lifestyle? The third annual Green Fair presents exhibitors and information on organic foods, sustainable living, and environmentally conscious decision-making. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

April 29. Corvallis Community Band. Siuslaw High School hosts the Corvallis Community Band in “A Celebration of the Arts.” This concert will showcase SHS band members in concert with the CCB in a benefit to raise funds for music education. Free with a donation. 3 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. nightly. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Saturday and Sunday. Live music at the Yachats Underground Pub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4600.

Every Saturday. Wine tasting at the Wine Place. 1-4 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

April 5. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

April 6. Off the Page. Oregon coast writers and musicians give voice to their words. Featured writers include Khloella Brateng, Barton Howe, Sue Fagalde Lick, Tim Lowery, Drew Myron and Ce Rosenow. Opening music by Richard Sharpless. 7-9 p.m. Overleaf Events Center. 280 Overleaf Lodge Lane. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4880 or 800-338-0507 www.overleaflodge.com.

April 7. Easter Egg Hunt. 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Prizes and Easter egg baskets! Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

April 10, 24. Yarn Over Yachats. Crafts meeting. 3-5 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

April 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 19. Live theater: “American Idle.” An original comedy written by Cris Torp; brought to you by One of Us Productions. Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m. Sundays 2 p.m. Yachats Commons Auditorium. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

April 14-18. Celebration of Japanese Art and Culture. Workshops, demonstrations, gallery and tastings. Demonstrations of origami and calligraphy offer an opportunity to practice these graceful arts. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Overleaf Events Center. 280 Overleaf Lodge Lane. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4880 or 800-338-0507 www.overleaflodge.com. Also at Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 and W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

April 19. Yachats Movie Night. Friends of the Yachats Commons offers free movies. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. Hwy 101 & W. Fifth St. Yachats, Oregon.

