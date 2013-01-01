Oregon Coast Beach Connection - lodging, dining, news, events and more

All rooms are immaculate and have TV’s, VCR’s and in-room phones w/ data ports. Oceanfronts have queen bed, a double hide-a-bed, kitchen, cozy firelog fireplace and private deck. Both types sleep up to four people. Others are appointed for a two-person romantic getaway, yet still perfect for those on a budget. Elaborate oceanfront Jacuzzi suite has two bedrooms, kitchen, double hide-a-bed, fireplace and private deck, sleeping as many as six. For family reunions or large gatherings such as weddings, some rooms can connect to create two-room and three-room suites. Some rooms pet friendly

Perfect for large family vacations all the way down to a getaway lodging for two - with over 25 vacation rental homes to choose from. A breathtaking collection of craftsman or traditional beachfront homes, or oceanview houses – from one to seven bedrooms. In various areas of Lincoln City and overlooking the beach, with some in Depoe Bay. All kinds of amenities are available, like hot tubs, decks, BBQ, rock fireplaces, beamed ceilings and more. Some are new, some are historic charmers.

Feed the seals! One of the oldest aquariums in the U.S. is here in Seaside, Oregon, right on the Promenade

Inn at Wecoma Lincoln City. Sleek, modern design w some partial ocean views, balconies and fireplaces. Spacious guestrooms w/ microwave, refrigerator, coffeemaker, free continental breakfast. Indoor pool and a hot tub. W-fi, fitness room, business center, and located within walking distance to finest restaurants. 867-sq-foot conference room for business meetings or large social events. Some pet friendly.

the finest in luxury condominium lodging. Every unit is focused on the beauty of the sea and the beach.

20 gorgeous homes sleep up to 18; doubled that with some side-by-side homes. Some pet friendly. Cottages to massive homes; new oceanfront to renovated historic beach houses. All over central coast w/ Lincoln City, Otter Rock, Boiler Bay and Nye Beach. Long list of features, including barbecues, large decks, antique furnishings, wood stoves, gas fireplaces, hardwood floors, Jacuzzis and hot tubs. Most have movies, music, books. Gift basket w/ goodies in each

A castle on the coast. Fine antiques, gourmet breakfast, luxury w/ ocean views, pet friendly. Social hour in the eve. Have to see to believe. East Ocean Rd., just north of the Arch Cape Tunnel. Arch Cape, Oregon (s. of Cannon Beach and Seaside). www.archcapehouse.com. 800-436-2848

Suites, duplex units, houses for 2-8 people. Close to everything. All units w/ kitchens; many have fireplaces, decks, jetted tubs. Robes, slippers, luxury bath amenities and more. Award-winning flowers. Featured on Travel Channel.

 

Central Oregon Coast in September: Second Summer in Yachats, Florence

Published 08/16/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – So much happening on the central Oregon coast in September it's downright mind-boggling. Yachats and Florence really know how to celebrate this especially time of year on the beaches, with wine and seafood, sandcastle contests, car shows, the big SOLVE beach cleanup and outdoor markets in Waldport and Yachats.

This events preview starts with Florence and is followed by the calendar for Yachats and Waldport.

Every Thursday. Karaoke. 6-9 p.m. Tavolo Restaurant and Lounge. 1201 35th St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-4623.

September 4. New Gallery Shows Open. Florence members of WSO show opens in Gallery One. The FEC Art Committee will have a mixed media show in Gallery Five. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 6-7. Taste the Coast: Wine and Seafood Festival. Tastings, crafts, a chowder cook-off, and more. $15. Friday 4-10 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 6-8. Rods ’n’ Rhodies Invitational Car Show. Old Town. Florence, Oregon.

September 7. City-wide Garage Sale. Maps will be available at the Florence Visitors Center, Siuslaw News, Siuslaw Bank, Laurel Bay Gardens and Mon Ami. Florence, Oregon.

September 8-13. The People’s Coast Classic. A multi-day charity bike ride sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. This ride follows the Oregon Coast Bike Route as marked by the state Department of Transportation. Entrance fee is $100.
(206) 547-2707. Florence, Oregon. www.thepeoplescoastclassic.org .

September 14. BeachWalk. Florence Habitat for Humanity accepts donations, registers walkers and distributes BeachWalk t-shirts at the North Jetty. Walkers
proceed north along Heceta Beach to the Driftwood Shores Resort where
refreshments and music are provided in the grassy yard beside the beach. There’s also a sandcastle contest. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Florence, Oregon. 541-902-9227. www.florencehabitat.org.

September 14. Model Car Show. Modelers of all ages are welcome to enter. Awards will be presented in 14 different classes plus a number of special awards. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-9747. www.eventcenter.org.

September 14. Second Saturday Gallery Tour. Join a self-guided gallery walking tour, featuring Backstreet Gallery, Vardanian Gallery, the Silver Lining, Siuslaw Library, the River Gallery, and Old Town Coffee. 3-5 p.m. Florence, Oregon. 541-902-8575.

September 14. Drive-In Movie Night. Watch the Disney animated classic movie “Cars” on the inflatable big screen. A celebration of the 25th anniversary of Coast Radio, and a benefit for the Boys & Girls Club. Miller Park. 7 p.m. Florence, Oregon. www.kcfmradio.com.

September 21. Pub Crawl in Old Town. Participants receive a B&G souvenir glass, 2-ounce samplers and appetizers at all six locations, and a discount on bar beverages. 12:30 p.m. $50. Travelers Cove, Bay Street Grille, Maple Street Grille, Bridgewater Zebra Bar, Beachcomber’s Tavern, and Homegrown. Florence, Oregon.

September 26-29. Florence Area Chambers Ambassadors Convention. Visiting members of chambers of commerce have fun and learn about the Florence Area. Florence, Oregon. www.facebook.com/FlorenceAreaAmbassadors2013Convention.

September 28. Festival of Books. A book fair for both authors, publishers and readers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 28. SOLV Beach and Riverside Cleanup. Volunteer to pick up trash along Oregon’s beaches and riversides. www.solv.org/what-we-do/solve-beach-and-riverside-cleanup.

September 28-29. Septoberfest. Beer, bratwurst, pretzels, strudel, plus live music, raffles, German dancers and more. Port of Siuslaw. Old Town. Florence, Oregon.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Wednesday Market. Approximately 65 vendors featuring fresh produce, flowers, plants, art works and crafts. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Bike Repair. Rick from Green Bikes will be working with local youth to repair bikes on a donation basis with profits going back to the Green Bikes nonprofit program. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Indoor Park. A playgroup for children 0-6 and their caregivers to take advantage of educational and stimulating activity stations. 12:30-2 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Acoustic Music Jam. Join our local group and play your heart out. Some Thursdays are great, some not so much. But you can join and make it better. 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Yachats Underground Pub & Grub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer Tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. 541-961-3295. yachatsfarmersmarket.webs.com.

August 29-September 1. Yachats Arts Guild Sale. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

September 5. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

September 6-8. The Tao of Conflict and Peace. Workshops exploring how your personal myth facilitates social and organizational issues. Lion’s Club. Fourth St.
Yachats, Oregon. www.aamindell.net/4761/events/organizations-and-worldwork-training.

September 8-13. The People’s Coast Classic. A multi-day charity bike ride sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. This ride follows the Oregon Coast Bike Route as marked by the state Department of Transportation. Entrance fee is $100.
(206) 547-2707. Yachats, Oregon. www.thepeoplescoastclassic.org .

September 8. Yachats Song Circle. 3-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

September 15. Open Mic Night. An evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. 7-9 p.m. Green Salmon Coffee Shoppe. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

September 28. Cruzin’ for Crab. Car show, vendors, food, drink and fresh crab. Waldport, Oregon. www.waldport-chamber.com.

September 28. SOLV Beach and Riverside Cleanup. Volunteer to pick up trash along Oregon’s beaches and riversides. www.solv.org/what-we-do/solve-beach-and-riverside-cleanup.

September 29. Yachats Academy of Arts & Sciences Lecture: Iceland. Greg Scott will take you on a tour of the northwest and south coast of this remarkable island. Greg will also discuss the tools and techniques used to produce the unusual images of moving water. 2-4 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

A famous little family eatery where the seafood practically gets shuffled from the sea straight into your mouth. Soups and salads include many seafood specialties, including cioppino, chowders, crab Louie and cheese breads. Fish 'n' chips come w/ various fish. Seafood sandwiches with shrimp, tuna or crab, as well as burgers. Dinners like pan fried oysters, fillets of salmon or halibut, sautéed scallops.

Pacific City, Oregon

Breathtaking high panoramic beach views from oceanfront rooms, spacious family suites & fully equipped cottages. Known for gracious hospitality, the sparkling clean Sea Horse features a heated indoor pool, dramatic oceanfront spa, great whale watching, free deluxe continental breakfast, conference room, free casino shuttle & HBO. Fireplaces, private decks and spas are available in select rooms. Close to shops, golf, fishing & restaurants. Pets are welcome in select rooms. Senior discounts. Kids 18 and under stay free in their parent's room. Very attractive rates.
Oregon Coast event or adventure you can't miss
Lincoln City’s only resort hotel built right on the beach with all oceanfront rooms - nestled against a rugged cliffside overlooking a soft, sandy beach. Dine in penthouse restaurant and bar, for casual meal or candlelight dinner. An array of seafood specialties, juicy steaks and other Northwest favorites, including decadent Sunday buffet. Rooms range from bedrooms to studios to 1-bedroom suites with microwaves and refrigerators to full kitchens. Also, wi-fi, spa, saunas, exercise room and year-round heated swimming pool. Kids will love the game room and easy beach access. Full-service conference/meeting rooms for that inspirational retreat; extensive wedding possibilities.

Sumptuous indoor pool heated year round. Lovely ocean views come with many rooms. All units big, extremely comfortable, w/ special touches. Each room contains a microwave, refrigerator, in-room coffee makers, cable TV, and larger kitchen units are available as well. Free parking, choice of smoking or non-smoking rooms. Within walking distance to all of Yachats’ various amenities; short walk to the beaches
Literally over 100 homes available as vacation rentals – all distinctive and carefully selected to be special. Find them in Yachats, Waldport, Newport, Nye Beach, Otter Rock, Depoe Bay, Gleneden Beach, Lincoln Beach, Lincoln City, Neskowin, Pacific City, Tierra Del Mar and Rockaway Beach. Some pet friendly.

Oregon Coast Oceanfront Lodging, Hotels, Rentals

A Guide to Oregon Coast Seafood Restaurants, Dining

 

 

 