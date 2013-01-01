Central Oregon Coast in September: Second Summer in Yachats, Florence

Published 08/16/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – So much happening on the central Oregon coast in September it's downright mind-boggling. Yachats and Florence really know how to celebrate this especially time of year on the beaches, with wine and seafood, sandcastle contests, car shows, the big SOLVE beach cleanup and outdoor markets in Waldport and Yachats.

This events preview starts with Florence and is followed by the calendar for Yachats and Waldport.

Every Thursday. Karaoke. 6-9 p.m. Tavolo Restaurant and Lounge. 1201 35th St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-4623.

September 4. New Gallery Shows Open. Florence members of WSO show opens in Gallery One. The FEC Art Committee will have a mixed media show in Gallery Five. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 6-7. Taste the Coast: Wine and Seafood Festival. Tastings, crafts, a chowder cook-off, and more. $15. Friday 4-10 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 6-8. Rods ’n’ Rhodies Invitational Car Show. Old Town. Florence, Oregon.

September 7. City-wide Garage Sale. Maps will be available at the Florence Visitors Center, Siuslaw News, Siuslaw Bank, Laurel Bay Gardens and Mon Ami. Florence, Oregon.

September 8-13. The People’s Coast Classic. A multi-day charity bike ride sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. This ride follows the Oregon Coast Bike Route as marked by the state Department of Transportation. Entrance fee is $100.

(206) 547-2707. Florence, Oregon. www.thepeoplescoastclassic.org .

September 14. BeachWalk. Florence Habitat for Humanity accepts donations, registers walkers and distributes BeachWalk t-shirts at the North Jetty. Walkers

proceed north along Heceta Beach to the Driftwood Shores Resort where

refreshments and music are provided in the grassy yard beside the beach. There’s also a sandcastle contest. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Florence, Oregon. 541-902-9227. www.florencehabitat.org.

September 14. Model Car Show. Modelers of all ages are welcome to enter. Awards will be presented in 14 different classes plus a number of special awards. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-9747. www.eventcenter.org.

September 14. Second Saturday Gallery Tour. Join a self-guided gallery walking tour, featuring Backstreet Gallery, Vardanian Gallery, the Silver Lining, Siuslaw Library, the River Gallery, and Old Town Coffee. 3-5 p.m. Florence, Oregon. 541-902-8575.

September 14. Drive-In Movie Night. Watch the Disney animated classic movie “Cars” on the inflatable big screen. A celebration of the 25th anniversary of Coast Radio, and a benefit for the Boys & Girls Club. Miller Park. 7 p.m. Florence, Oregon. www.kcfmradio.com.

September 21. Pub Crawl in Old Town. Participants receive a B&G souvenir glass, 2-ounce samplers and appetizers at all six locations, and a discount on bar beverages. 12:30 p.m. $50. Travelers Cove, Bay Street Grille, Maple Street Grille, Bridgewater Zebra Bar, Beachcomber’s Tavern, and Homegrown. Florence, Oregon.

September 26-29. Florence Area Chambers Ambassadors Convention. Visiting members of chambers of commerce have fun and learn about the Florence Area. Florence, Oregon. www.facebook.com/FlorenceAreaAmbassadors2013Convention.

September 28. Festival of Books. A book fair for both authors, publishers and readers. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

September 28. SOLV Beach and Riverside Cleanup. Volunteer to pick up trash along Oregon’s beaches and riversides. www.solv.org/what-we-do/solve-beach-and-riverside-cleanup.

September 28-29. Septoberfest. Beer, bratwurst, pretzels, strudel, plus live music, raffles, German dancers and more. Port of Siuslaw. Old Town. Florence, Oregon.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Wednesday Market. Approximately 65 vendors featuring fresh produce, flowers, plants, art works and crafts. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Bike Repair. Rick from Green Bikes will be working with local youth to repair bikes on a donation basis with profits going back to the Green Bikes nonprofit program. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Indoor Park. A playgroup for children 0-6 and their caregivers to take advantage of educational and stimulating activity stations. 12:30-2 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Acoustic Music Jam. Join our local group and play your heart out. Some Thursdays are great, some not so much. But you can join and make it better. 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Yachats Underground Pub & Grub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer Tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. 541-961-3295. yachatsfarmersmarket.webs.com.

August 29-September 1. Yachats Arts Guild Sale. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

September 5. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

September 6-8. The Tao of Conflict and Peace. Workshops exploring how your personal myth facilitates social and organizational issues. Lion’s Club. Fourth St.

Yachats, Oregon. www.aamindell.net/4761/events/organizations-and-worldwork-training.

September 8-13. The People’s Coast Classic. A multi-day charity bike ride sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation. This ride follows the Oregon Coast Bike Route as marked by the state Department of Transportation. Entrance fee is $100.

(206) 547-2707. Yachats, Oregon. www.thepeoplescoastclassic.org .

September 8. Yachats Song Circle. 3-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

September 15. Open Mic Night. An evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. 7-9 p.m. Green Salmon Coffee Shoppe. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

September 28. Cruzin’ for Crab. Car show, vendors, food, drink and fresh crab. Waldport, Oregon. www.waldport-chamber.com.

September 28. SOLV Beach and Riverside Cleanup. Volunteer to pick up trash along Oregon’s beaches and riversides. www.solv.org/what-we-do/solve-beach-and-riverside-cleanup.

September 29. Yachats Academy of Arts & Sciences Lecture: Iceland. Greg Scott will take you on a tour of the northwest and south coast of this remarkable island. Greg will also discuss the tools and techniques used to produce the unusual images of moving water. 2-4 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

More about the area below, including the Yachats, Oregon Virtual Tour, Map and the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour, Map.

More About Yachats Lodging.....

More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....

LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles

Back to Oregon Coast

Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net

All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted