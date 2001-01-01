Florence, Yachats July: Mid-Summer Oregon Coast Preview

Published 06/17/2013

(Yachats, Oregon) – Summer heats up and so do the central Oregon coast towns of Florence and Yachats, as July ushers in a host of large events. Major music festivals take over, aircraft come in for spectacular landings, helicopter rides are offered, and some big sports events take place. Then, don't forget the stunning Fourth of July displays put on by Yachats and Florence on July 4, but top of it off there's an extra day of festivities in Waldport the day before. (Above: Bob Creek Wayside, between Yachats and Florence)

This preview of event calendar items starts with Florence and is followed by Yachats listings.

July 1. New Gallery Shows Open. Dunes Art Club show opens in Gallery One. Exposure 2013 photography exhibit opens in Gallery Five. Del and Dagmar Humber exhibit in the glass case. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 6. Wings and Wheels. Aircraft fly-in and car show, plus helicopter rides and food. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Florence Municipal Airport. 2001 Airport Way. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-3128.

July 11. Artist's Reception in Gallery 5. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 11. Oregon Bach Festival. This concert captures the essence of Bach’s compositional wizardry, heightened with the wit and spark of Portland Baroque Orchestra’s period performance style. $21 advance. $28 adults. $10 students. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 13. Florentine Estates Meeting. 7:30 a.m.-noon. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 13. Siuslaw Open Golf Tournament. Fun and prizes plus dinner afterward.

Benefits Siuslaw Outreach Services. $79 single. $280 team. $39 for Sandpines Passholders. 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sandpines Golf Links. 1201 35th St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-2816. www.bgcwlc.org.

July 13. Second Saturday Gallery Tour. Join a self-guided gallery walking tour, featuring Backstreet Gallery, Vardanian Gallery, the Silver Lining, Siuslaw Library, the River Gallery, and Old Town Coffee. 3-5 p.m. Florence, Oregon. 541-902-8575.

July 20. The Power of Florence. A city-wide day dedicated to giving back, reaching

out, helping others, and making a difference. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-8778. www.powerofflorence.com.

July 20. Van Fans Ice Cream Social. Enjoy ice cream and help raise funds for the vans which transport cancer patients to Eugene and Springfield for treatment. $5. 1-4 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

July 23. Tierra Santa Savannah. 7 p.m. Florence Events Center. 715 Quince St. Florence, Oregon. 541-997-1994. www.eventcenter.org.

YACHATS, WALDPORT

Nightly. Live music at the Drift Inn Restaurant and Pub. Live music from 6:30-9 p.m. 124 Hwy 101. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-4477.

Every Tuesday. Salsa class. Community welcome, beginners to advanced. 6:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Wednesday. Waldport Wednesday Market. Approximately 65 vendors featuring fresh produce, flowers, plants, art works and crafts. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Waldport Community Center. 265 Hwy 34. Waldport, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Non-denominational meditation. All are welcome to come experience the restorative powers of this peace-filled quiet time. 7-8 p.m. The Little Log Church. 328 W. Third St. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Wednesday. Rhythm Weavers Drumming. 7-9 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #3. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Indoor Park. A playgroup for children 0-6 and their caregivers to take advantage of educational and stimulating activity stations. 12:30-2 p.m. Yachats Commons Meeting Room #4. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

Every Thursday. Acoustic Music Jam. Join our local group and play your heart out. Some Thursdays are great, some not so much. But you can join and make it better. 7 p.m.-2:30 a.m. Yachats Underground Pub & Grub. 125 Ocean View Dr. Yachats, Oregon.

Every Friday. Beer Tasting at the Wine Place. 4-7 p.m. Hwy 101 & W. Fourth St. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5275.

Every Sunday. Yachats Farmers Market. Offering locally grown organic produce and plants and locally made natural crafts. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. 541-961-3295. yachatsfarmersmarket.webs.com.

July 3. Waldport Fireworks over Alsea Bay with an enormous celebration for such a small town. Fireworks light up the bay in dramatic ways. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2133.

July 4. Yachats Big Band. Dance to the music of this 17-piece band on the first Thursday of each month. 7-9 p.m. Suggested donation $5; children under 12 free. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

July 4. Yachats La De Da Parade. Wacky, whimsical, fun at noon. Find a place on the beach by the mouth of the Yachats river to watch the afternoon Duck Race for Kids. Yachats Big Band starts at 7 p.m. at Yachats, Oregon. 800-929-0477

July 4. Yachats Fireworks Celebrations. Fireworks shot off over bay from Yachats Scenic Recreation Area, visible from all over Yachats. Best vantage points are a few blocks north of the park, or along the bay. 800-929-0477

July 4. Yachats Lions Pancake Breakfast. The breakfast is free of charge and donations will be accepted. Breakfast includes eggs to order, pancakes, ham, sausage and coffee. Bring the entire family and join the fun. Thursday 7:30 - 11:30 am. Yachats Lions Hall, W 4th & Pontiac. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-5171.

July 6. Art workshop: Weaving a Market Basket. Artist Donna Sakamoto Crispin demonstrates weaving a market basket with natural fibers and materials. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. GreenHouse MarketPlace. Building 1. 2118 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

July 7. Art workshop: Weaving a Cross-Stitch Basket. Artist Donna Sakamoto Crispin teaches a cross-stitch basket, perfect size for napkins, berries, more. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. GreenHouse MarketPlace. Building 1. 2118 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon.

July 7, 14, 21. Live theater: “Fantastics.” One of Us Production presents “Fantastics.” 2 p.m. Yachats Commons Multi-Purpose Room. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

July 12-14. Yachats Music Festival. The 33rd Anniversary Yachats Music Festival is the summer festival of California-based Four Seasons Concerts. 8-10:30 p.m. plus 2-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Yachats Community Presbyterian Church. 360 West Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

July 14. Yachats Song Circle. 3-5 p.m. Meeting Room #8. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

July 19. Bloomer Girls: Women Baseball Pioneers. Debbie Shattuck’s slide presentation describes various types of women’s baseball teams in the 1800s and explain how society’s changes of that time (e.g., industrialization, growth of cities, and immigration) influenced attitudes toward women playing the “manly pastime.” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Yachats Commons. 441 Hwy 101 N. Yachats, Oregon. 541-547-3565.

July 20. Organ-Aided Reflections. Meditations with Jon Nestor. 1-1:30 p.m. Sanctuary. 360 W. Seventh St. Yachats, Oregon.

July 20. Triple Play Baseball Game. Baseball game for everyone wishing to play. Game has modified rules, stressing cooperation rather than competition. Concession stand available at the City Picnic Shelter. 1-4 p.m. Baseball field behind Yachats Commons. Yachats, Oregon.

July 21. Open Mic Night. An evening of fun and music, poetry and performances. 7-9 p.m. Green Salmon Coffee Shoppe. 220 Highway 101. Yachats, Oregon.

July 27. Waldport Golf Tournament. Waldport, Oregon. 541-563-2133.

