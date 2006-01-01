Central Oregon Coast Town Hosts German Septoberfest Celebration

Published 09/23/2013

(Florence, Oregon) – While Oktoberfest almost always happens in September, in one central Oregon coast town the German holiday is celebrated with a slightly different name. Septoberfest is Florence, Oregon's contribution to the festival of sizzling bratwurst and the cries of “prost,” happening September 28 and September 29. For two days, the whole world is invited to sing, toast and dance at one of Florence’s favorite events.

This year’s event will make the move to the Port of Siuslaw in Old Town Florence. Saturday and Sunday brings authentic German food, live music, raffles and German dancers. On Sunday, the central Oregon coast shindig will be holding its first annual Weenie Dog Races starting at 10 am.

Two covered stages will host a continuous parade of entertainers. The focus is the German favorites of polka and plenty of opportunities for dancing – including the irresistible “Chicken Dance.” Bands scheduled to perform this year include Happy Five, Meg Graf (Accordion), John Klobas (Accordion), Sam’s Polka Gems, the Florence Dance Guild and Skandia Leikarringen Dancers.

Obviously the best of any celebration at Septoberfest is the hearty menu of delicious German foods frothy beer, bratwurst, pretzels, strudel and more – and this festival has plenty of that.

Septoberfest is geared towards the youngsters as well. Kids can get their faces painted and watch the 1st annual Weenie Dog Race on Sunday. (Click here for Yachats lodging, places to stay near Florence).

Septoberfest has been sponsored by the Port of Siuslaw, the Siuslaw News, River House Inn, Mary Anne's Natural Pet, Los Compadre's, Craig’s Family BBQ, Home Grown Pub, Siuslaw Bank, Chad Clement DDS, Potters’ Tire, Scott Ryland Plumbing, Silver Sand Dollar and ICM Restaurant.

Oktoberfest hours are noon to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday. Two-day passes are $5; one-day passes are $3. More information on Septoberfest is at www.florenceseptoberfest.com. More about the Florence area and that part of the below, including the Upper Lane County Virtual Tour, Map.

