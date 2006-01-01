N. Oregon Coast Under Flood Advisory Until Wednesday

Published 10/30/2012

(Oregon Coast) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a flood advisory for much of the north Oregon coast, including Tillamook, Nehalem, Manzanita, Seaside, Cannon Beach and Astoria. Minor tidal overflow remains a possibility and the advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday. (Above: flooding just south of Seaside, n. of Cannon Beach)

The central Oregon coast has no such warning, meaning Lincoln County southward.

Most likely to be impacted at high tides are areas along the Kilchis, Alderbook and Tillamook River roads near Tillamook. Tillamook County Emergency Management reported flooding under similar conditions on Monday.

The NWS said some major high tides combined with the rain could cause flooding on the north coast, especially in bays, sloughs and parts of Highway 101.

“A coastal flood advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore,” the NWS said.

A high tide of 8.3 feet is expected around 3 a.m. Wednesday, and another larger one at nearly ten feet is in the wings around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

What this means is some really large waves on the beaches, said Keith Chandler, manager of Seaside Aquarium. That depends on surf conditions, however. What motorists will care about is flooding at places like just south of Seaside on Highway 101.

“If the rain keeps on going it will start flooding over the roads,” Chandler said. “That would happen about high tide. But if it does happen, it'll only flood for a couple of hours.”

Storms have already been sizable on the coast. As of 6 p.m., Chandler reported the lights were still out in Astoria, where he lives.

Near Cannon Beach

Nehalem Bay

Oswald West State Park

