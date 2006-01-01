|
Oregon and the Coast: Heavy Rains, Flooding Possible Over Weekend
Published
12/18/2014
(Oregon Coast) – Some heavy winds may be hitting the Oregon coast today – on Thursday – but the big story is sizable flooding and gobs of rain this weekend, even in Portland.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Portland said the second of two strong systems are expected to hit the Pacific Northwest on Saturday evening, causing as much as eight inches of rain over the weekend on the north Oregon coast, the coast range and in the Cascades. Two to five inches of rain are possible for valley cities like Portland or Salem.
Five to eight inches on the Oregon coast are possible.
“But this forecast is uncertain,” the NWS said. “Meteorologists will be keeping a close eye on the development of this storm.”
Snow levels will be high – well above the mountain passes.
If these rainfall numbers do occur, the NWS said flooding is likely on rivers and creeks from Saturday through Monday.
For Thursday and Friday, gusts could get up to 35 mph for the Oregon coast, lessening to the lower 20's by Friday night. These are not big storm numbers for the beaches, but combined with heavy rains at times these conditions will require some extra caution while driving.
More Oregon weather here. More Oregon coast weather here.
More About Oregon Coast hotels, lodging.....
More About Oregon Coast Restaurants, Dining.....
LATEST Related Oregon Coast Articles
|
Eight Odd Things to Watch for on Oregon Coast Now That Winter's Here
Wild and random blobs, shapes, rarities, critters and the slightly gooey. Science, kids, travel tips
Oregon Coast History Museums: A Free Day, Lewis 'n Clark Event
Lewis and Clark come to life again on N. Oregon coast at end of December; new holiday tradition begins on central Oregon coast. Seaside events, Newport events
Winter Solstice and How Oregon Coast Sunsets are an Illusion
There's a lot about the winter solstice that people don't know, and even more about the reality of sunsets that is actually quite shocking. Weather
Oregon Coast Scientists Discover New Whale Sound in Faraway Mariana Trench
Researchers from the Hatfield Marine Science Center out of Newport and Oregon State University in Corvallis came across a complex sound
N. Oregon Coast Baby Whale Moves in Mysterious Ways - Vanishing Then Reappears
A deceased gray whale calf came ashore Tuesday at Gearhart. Science, Seaside Aquarium
Oregon Coast, Portland, Inland May See Some of Meteor Shower Peak
Peak of the Geminid meteor showers happens tonight and Wednesday, plus there's a special full moon tonight
Portland, Coast Range, Even Oregon Coast to Get Snow
Portland and probably the northern section of the Oregon coast range looks like it will get a significant snow storm
What's Washing Up on Oregon Coast? How Beaches are Changing
Sand levels are sinking and funky stuff is piling up on the beaches. Kids, science, travel tips
Back to Oregon Coast
Contact Advertise on BeachConnection.net
All Content, unless otherwise attributed, copyright BeachConnection.net Unauthorized use or publication is not permitted
|