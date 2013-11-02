|
Progressive Roots Valentine's Show on Central Oregon Coast Part of Antique Week
Published
02/11/2013
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – For lovers – and for lovers of bluegrass - Lincoln City has just the ticket on Valentine's Day.
It's a modern incarnation of what is called “rootsgrass,” as Lindsay Lou and the Flatbellys come to the central Oregon coast town with their progressive take on the genre, playing at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Thursday, February 14.
Lindsay Lou and her band the Flatbellys feature distinct vocals, tight harmonies, instrumental expertise, and creative arrangements - all essential characteristics of their unique sound. Instrumentally, they can turn on a dime. Their arrangements show a well-developed knowledge of music - based on bluegrass traditions but frequently dipping into swing jazz and popular song craft – and their sound is deftly guided by the clarion vocals of lead singer Lindsay Lou Rilko.
Tickets for the February 14 Lincoln City concert are $15 in advance, and $17 at the door. In honor of the holiday, couples are admitted for $28 and children 12 and under are free. The show begins at 7:30 p.m.
The Flatbellye's latest album, “Release Your Shrouds,” marks some sizable steps forward for the group, largely due to the relationship between Lindsay Lou and Joshua Rilko, which blossomed in their college days and, with their recent marriage, now forms the core of the band. Joshua plays mandolin and joins his voice with Lindsay in beautiful harmony on the new album, which is a window to a bluegrass band spreading its wings and incorporating new influences into their sound.
The LCCC’s presentation of Lindsay Lou & the Flatbellys is part of a full Antique Week schedule. At the center, events include:
Saturday-Monday, Feb. 16-18, David Eslinger will bring his “Nature’s Art” Gem & Mineral Show to the White Room. Open 10 am to 4 pm all three days.
On Saturday, Feb. 16, the jazz combo Past Forward will play music worth repeating, from the 1920 through the 1960s. The dance floor will be open. 7 pm, $10 adv/$12 at the door.
On Sunday, Feb. 17, the center will host the official Antique Week Appraise-a-Thon, where you can have your treasures appraised by a panel of local experts ($5 per item, call Suzanne at 541-996-1273).
All week (Feb. 8-18), the Lincoln City Info Center (inside the cultural center) will help visitors and residents take part in the city-wide scavenger hunt. Pick up your game piece, visit participating locations, and follow the clues to win a prize.
For information on the LCCC, call 541-994-9994 or head to lincolncity culturalcenter.org. For a full schedule of Antique Week events, head to http://www.oregoncoast.org/festivals-events/#antique-week-3.
Lincoln City Cultural Center. 540 NE Hwy 101. Lincoln City, Oregon. 541-994-9994. www.LincolnCity-CulturalCenter.org
